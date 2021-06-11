Covid-19: Two MIQ cases in hospital, five new cases in managed isolation, no community cases

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

The Ministry of Health announced that two people are now in hospital with Covid-19. Both were transferred to Middlemore Hospital from managed isolation, one on Thursday afternoon and the other overnight on Tuesday.

There are no new community cases and five new cases in managed isolation.

This marks 104 days of no new community transmission in the country.

On Thursday, health officials announced no new cases in the community, marking the longest stretch without community transmission: 103 days.

The last community case was reported on February 28, 2021.

Monique Ford/Stuff The government will be announcing any new case of the virus in the community or in managed isolation.

Yesterday, health officials also announced one new case of the virus in managed isolation from an unknown country.

The vaccine rollout in New Zealand has reached 110 per cent of the planned target, with all district health boards reaching or exceeding their target, except for Auckland.

Northland reached 100 per cent for the first time with the help of the announcement of flexibility in the criteria of vaccinations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be receiving her vaccine by end of June.

Currently, New Zealand has given 775,444 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.