Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, no new cases in the community

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community.

New Zealand has had no community transmission for 107 days.

The Ministry of Health also said that both patients who have tested positive for the virus in Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital are in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Health also announced that it will review the Victoria travel pause on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced four new cases of the virus in managed isolation and two historical cases.

The four cases in managed isolation arrived from Germany, India, Egypt and Uganda. The historical cases came from the Philippines and United Arab Emirates.

Last week, two people with Covid-19 were transferred from managed isolation to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, one last Thursday and the other last Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland case in intensive care unit at Middlemore Hospital

* Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus in MIQ

* Covid-19: Eight new cases of virus in managed isolation, one historical



Stephen Forbes/Stuff One patient who tested positive for coronavirus has been transferred to ICU at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

One of the cases had pneumonia, secondary to their Covid-19, the ministry said on Friday.

That person has been transferred to ICU, while the other is in a stable condition.

The ministry gave no further details of when the case was transferred to ICU.