Covid-19: Ministry of Health to announce any new cases

The Ministry of Health is set to announce whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The country has had no community transmission of the virus for 107 days, the longest it has seen since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the ministry announced one new case in managed isolation.

They came on a flight from India, via Qatar, and arrived in New Zealand on June 8.

The person is now at the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park Hotel.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The government is set to announce whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 in the community or in managed isolation. (File photo)

Two earlier cases detected in managed isolation and transferred to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital are both now in a stable condition.

One of the cases has pneumonia, secondary to their Covid-19.