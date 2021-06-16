Covid-19 vaccine update: Tiny sliver of over-65s fully vaccinated, half of high-risk group not fully jabbed

Just under 325,000 people are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, about 7.7 per cent of the adult population.

But over a million healthcare workers and older people at risk of Covid-19 are still waiting for their jab, despite the wide rollout starting in July.

Just half of group 2 had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday night – 238,000 of an estimated 480,000 people. 333,000 had received their first dose.

This group – which includes high risk healthcare workers, those in aged care, and older people in South Auckland – began receiving vaccines in March.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed how many people from each of the four priority groups had been vaccinated at his weekly vaccine update on Wednesday.

Group 3, which takes in those over the age of 65 and others at risk of getting very sick from Covid-19, takes in approximately 1.7 million people. Just 34,000 of these people had been fully vaccinated, and 145,000 had received their first dose.

HRHCC The Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to New Zealand’s 4.2 million adults.

Bloomfield said he hadn’t seen any vaccination centres have to actually halt their vaccine use, but some slowdowns or even pauses might happen as supply was somewhat constrained.

“We have worked closely with them to ensure that all DHBs are able to deliver 100 per cent of their plans for the next four weeks,” Bloomfield.

He said no particular area was on his radar.

Bloomfield said there would still be a few thousand people in group 1 who had started work recently and would not yet be fully vaccinated.

He directly compared New Zealand to Australia, who have given out more doses per 100 people but have fully vaccinated about half as many adults.

Australia is using a vaccine with a longer gap between doses however.

New Zealand has now administered 891,702 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

This was about 107 per cent of the Government target to this point.

Bloomfield forecast an update on Thursday from the Prime Minister concerning the vaccine rollout for the general population, due to start in July.

He said he was in the process of formulating advice for the Government on how to treat people who had been vaccinated for Covid-19 at the border – in particular around whether or not they may be able to skip managed isolation.