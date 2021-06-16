Covid-19: Two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation, none in community

Fewer than half of South Auckland pensioners have had a shot despite being prioritised to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations early.

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand in managed isolation facilities.

There are no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health said the two cases came from the Philippines and the United States.

The person from the Philippines tested positive on their day 12 test while the person from the US tested positive on their day zero test.

Two people from managed isolation facilities with the virus who required medical treatment at Middlemore Hospital remain in hospital in stable conditions.

The ministry said the quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria continues until tomorrow.

It would be reviewed on Wednesday and an update will be provided later this afternoon.

To date, 2,205,616 Covid-19 tests have been processed by laboratories with almost 5,500 processed on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases of the virus in New Zealand as of Wednesday is 23.

This is of 2355 total confirmed cases.