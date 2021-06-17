Covid-19: Two children with virus symptoms among group of 12 who breached MIQ rules

Quarantine Brigadier Jim Bliss confirms a case of Covid-19 at the Grand Millennium Hotel was transmitted via aerosols.

Two children with Covid-19 symptoms ran around a managed isolation corridor for almost an hour during one of three MIQ breaches in Auckland at the weekend.

Twelve people were involved in the breaches at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, and all are now awaiting results of a post-breach swab.

The three incidents occurred on Sunday evening, all on the same floor of the hotel, joint head of MIQ, Brigadier Rose King said.

All the incidents were detected and captured on CCTV, King said.

The first breach, around 9pm on Sunday, occurred when two children ran around and sat in a corridor for up to 45 minutes.

The two children had virus-like symptoms and were supposed to be in isolation, but were wearing masks, King said.

During that time another returnee stopped for around 15 minutes and sat closer than two metres to the children.

The second breach occurred when a returnee left their room and entered another room, occupied by their cousin. They stayed in the room for 20 minutes and no masks were worn.

The third breach involved four returnees sitting in a hallway talking in close proximity without masks for over 15 minutes.

They were warned to return to their rooms immediately, but were later seen back in the hallway.

The four returnees were then given a warning by on-site police.

“The actions of all involved are disappointing. The strict rules take a bit of getting used to for some people – especially in the first few days,” King said.

“The important thing is we catch breaches when they occur, we work with the people involved to make them aware of the rules and that we take whatever action is required.”

King said those involved had arrived from Samoa and had been given the option of receiving an MIQ welcome pack written in Samoan.

A Samoan interpretor had also spoken to those staying in each room to reiterate the MIQ rules.

Bubble breaches happened from time-to-time inside MIQ, King said, but in the context of 145,000 people having been through MIQ so far, the numbers were “relatively low”.

All 12 of the people involved were now in isolation and undergoing further tests. Their stay would be extended if anyone tested positive, King said.

Because the returnees were all from Samoa, they did not require day 0/1 tests. So far no positive tests had been received.