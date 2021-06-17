Covid-19: Two new cases in MIQ, possible Stewart Island case being investigated

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The announcement from the Ministry of Health comes after a weak positive test for the virus was returned on Stewart island.

Officials are believed to be investigating whether it’s a current or historical case or if the test result was correct.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A nurse tests for Covid-19 in Upper Hutt. (File photo)

Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board chairman Jon Spraggon​ confirmed he was told by his employer Real Journeys that a team would be travelling to Stewart Island to conduct community Covid-19 testing from the community centre.

The two people from managed isolation facilities with the virus who required medical treatment at Middlemore Hospital were also discharged on Thursday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

They have been transferred back to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park Hotel.

The Ministry also said the quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria was due to continue until next Tuesday.

“This decision follows a formal public health assessment yesterday and consideration of further information since then,” the Ministry said.

On Wednesday, there were two new cases of the virus reported in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health said the two cases came from the Philippines and the United States.

Earlier on Thursday it was revealed 12 people, including two children with Covid-19 symptoms, had breached MIQ rules over the weekend.

The three incidents all occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland.

Those involved are now in isolation while awaiting test results.