Covid-19: No new cases in NZ, 16 contacts linked to locations in Sydney outbreak

Sixteen people in New Zealand have been linked to locations of interest linked to Sydney’s latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Five of the 16 are required to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested twice, their first tests have returned negative, the Ministry of Health said.

The remaining 11 are required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test, with eight of them receiving a negative result. Three contacts are still outstanding.

The update comes as the ministry confirmed there were no new cases of the virus in the community of managed isolation in New Zealand.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Government is set to announce if there are any new cases of the virus in the community and in managed isolation.

Australian public health officials announced 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Sydney on Tuesday, bringing the total number of community cases to 21.

The cases are all linked to each other under what’s being called the “Bondi cluster”.

Locations of interest are being updated, with health officials urging anyone in New Zealand who has visited Sydney since June 11 to check the New South Wales health website for more information and advice.

Quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand will continue as health officials deem the health risk to be low.

Contact tracers have contacted with 6,824 passengers from New South Wales who arrived in New Zealand since June 11.

Two people in New Zealand have recovered from the virus, meaning the number of active cases is down to 20.

One previously confirmed case is now being classified as under investigation. No further details about the case were given.

New Zealand’s total number of cases is 2,363.