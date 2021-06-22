Covid-19: One returnee at Auckland's Rydges MIQ facility refused to evacuate after fire alarm

The Rydges managed isolation facility was evacuated on Tuesday evening.

Guests at a managed isolation hotel in central Auckland had to be evacuated on Tuesday evening due to a fire alarm, but one returnee refused to do so.

The Rydges Hotel on Hobson St, Auckland, was emptied around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spokesman said 118 returnees left the building, but one refused to do so.

”One returnee did not leave their room as instructed and filmed the evacuation outside their window.

“The actions of this returnee are irresponsible, and we encourage all returnees and staff to follow fire evacuation procedures accordingly.”

The guests on the street could be seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and keeping a two-metre distance from each other.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters were called to the “official government site”, but it had been a false alarm.

”It's all over now, and the guests have been allowed back inside,” he said.

The MIQ spokesman said the returnee who refused to evacuate the facility had been reminded of protocols by the Managed Isolation Facility (MIF) manager and police.

“Emergency evacuation and preservation of life must always be the priority in such situations.

“MIQ staff and hotel security worked in conjunction with police to ensure returnees evacuated the premises safely to the designated assembly point.”

The spokesman said the cause of the fire alarm was due to a “temporary fault” in the system.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health said there were no new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation or the community.

Sixteen people in New Zealand had been linked to locations of interest linked to Sydney’s latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Five of the 16 were required to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested twice, their first tests have returned negative, the Ministry of Health said.

The remaining 11 were required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test, with eight of them receiving a negative result. Three contacts were still outstanding.