Covid-19: Ministry sat on Wellington contact tracing information overnight

The capital will remain at level 2 until Sunday, Chris Hipkins said.

The Ministry of Health waited until Wednesday morning to publish locations of interest in relation to the Sydney Covid-19 case who visited Wellington over the weekend, despite knowing the names of locations on Tuesday night.

National Party leader Judith Collins said that the ministry should not have sat on the information overnight, allowing people who had been at those locations to go to work not knowing they were contacts.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that locations of interest information was taken from the Covid patient during an interview “late last evening”. However, the first locations were not released to the public until shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning.

Bloomfield said that the morning following the incident, public health officials and members of the incident management team met to review the information.

“It was released as soon as we were confident we had the places, the times and the expectations of people all lined up,” Bloomfield said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins fronted concerns the ministry was slow to publish locations of interest.

This meant locations of interest like Jack Hackett’s bar in Courtenay Place stayed open even after the ministry was aware they were locations of interest. Jack Hackett’s Facebook page lists that it hosted an event on Wednesday morning. A later post notes that it subsequently closed for a deep clean.

Collins said the Ministry of Health “could have let people know about locations of interest when they first knew about them, not waiting up to 12 hours”.

In Parliament, under questioning from National’s Covid-19 spokesperson, Chris Bishop, Hipkins gave a timeline of when officials made decisions.

He said he became aware of the case after 8pm on Tuesday night, and that he was not aware of the case when the decision was made to pause quarantine-free travel with New South Wales. Hipkins said the border decision was made between 5pm and 6pm, although it was only announced about 8.30pm.

Hipkins defended the time it took for the ministry to publish the locations of interest.

“The interview process started last night, it continued again this morning. The interview process is extensive, it goes through not just where people have been, but exactly where in the location they have been,” Hipkins said.

“Bear in mind part of the assembly of the locations of interest and assembling that information together involved talking to people on the other side of the Tasman – there is a time zone difference.

“Then there is the fact that this was the middle of the night and people do sleep; I can say that the team working on this though did work through the night to pull that information together,” Hipkins said.