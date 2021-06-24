Covid-19: Fingers pointed at Govt over 'slow response' to Sydney link

Masks were out but commuters were thin on the ground as Wellington began its first full day of alert level 2.

There was a lack of commuters and workers in town but plenty of criticism for the Government as the capital woke on Thursday to its first full day of life under alert level 2.

The restrictions began at 6pm on Wednesday after a Covid-19 sufferer from Sydney spent the weekend in Wellington, visiting close to 20 sites, including the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a hotel, pubs and various cafes and restaurants.

The capital will stay in alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Sunday, unless the Government decides differently.

But it was the Government under fire on Thursday morning as a number of people, including health experts, asked why it had not moved more quickly to shut down the capital and contact those locations of interest, after it had found out about the infected Sydney man the previous evening.

University of Otago public health professor Nick Wilson told RNZ the bubble could've been suspended earlier and additional measures like pre-flight testing introduced to reduce the risk.

We should've been looking at Sydney and seen that they weren't doing a good enough job, and acting earlier,” he said.

Wilson said the new variants highlighted the need for heightened concern and adjustments to be made.

“As soon as a state has a situation where there are unclear lines of transmission, we probably need to be much more precautionary and suspend travel, even if it's just for two or three days. The Government was really been a bit slow on this particular response.”

He was also “disappointed” there was no mass-masking mandate.

Colleague Michael Baker told Stuff the situation was “on a knife edge” between possible disaster and a contained event.

Meanwhile, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has urged Wellingtonians to stay calm and get tested if they visited one of the locations of interest.

“It's really, really important, we need those results, so we know people are in the clear.”

Early testing had revealed no community cases so far, said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

It was still “early days” and testing would be ramped up, he said. “Over the next 48 to 72 hours, where we’ll see hopefully a big increase in testing.”