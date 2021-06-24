Covid-19: The timeline of when the country will know if the coronavirus threat 'explodes' or fades away

Has the country dodged a Covid-19 bullet? It’s impossible to know just yet, but experts can predict the crucial dates for when we will know more.

It all comes down to Covid-19’s incubation period and the last exposure people had in places in interest.

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson believes testing of both people and the capital’s wastewater will reveal if the Covid-19 threat is “nothing or it explodes” by this weekend.

Wellington moved to alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Sunday after a man who had contracted Covid-19 before his June 19 flight from Sydney visited top Wellington tourist attractions and visited some of the capital’s hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki St in Wellington on Thursday morning. The centre was booked out for the day.

How the incubation period varies

Wilson concedes there is plenty of variability in how badly people can be infected with Covid-19, and how effective they are as spreaders. That’s even with the Delta variant thought to be at the centre of the capital’s potential contamination.

“For some people things can happen more quickly, for others it’s slowly, depending on how their immune system is responding to the virus and how much dose of the virus they get as well,” Otago University’s Wilson said.

The incubation period can be anywhere between a few days and two weeks, and the arrival of symptoms can follow a similar timeframe. Some can be infected and never suffer symptoms.

But Wilson said the average person was symptomatic four to five days after being infected.

Professor Nick Wilson says wastewater testing will give authorities confidence in decisions around Covid in the capital.

So how long was the Sydney case contagious?

Given that the Sydney man worked in healthcare in the Bondi Junction area, a key location in the city’s Delta variant cluster, Wilson believed it was likely the visitor became infected on Wednesday or Thursday last week, just a day or two before he boarded his flight to Wellington.

That flight, Qantas flight 163, landed just after midnight on Saturday, June 19.

That is supported by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who said the man started suffering symptoms early on Monday morning.

Wilson says people can be infectious for one to three days before the symptoms start, meaning he was infectious on the plane, and also as he mingled with 2500 others at Te Papa on the Saturday and ate out that night.

There were other venues. Many other venues.

Tom Hunt/Stuff The scene on Wednesday outside Te Papa, where a Covid-positive traveller from Australia visited at the weekend. Te Papa closed on Wednesday and Thursday and conferences were called off.

When will we know if any Te Papa contacts were infected?

But it is Te Papa that holds the most risk of becoming a super-spreader event, given the large number of people in the museum and the proximity of others in the busy exhibition of Dali, Duchamp and Man Ray.

That was on the Saturday. Anyone possibly infected might not show symptoms until the following Tuesday or Wednesday – but they would be infectious. Some could be infectious for up to two weeks or possibly longer.

Wilson said testing was crucial three to five days after possible infection because that was when levels of the virus would be at their highest. That aligns with Ministry of Health guidelines targeting tests on day five.

But testing was still accurate beyond that, and advanced daily wastewater checks had become a great complement to that work.

“Wastewater testing dramatically improves our level of confidence...able to pick up just one infected person in a city.”

It was crucial that “top priority people” who were at locations of interest at the same time as the Sydney visitor were tested, rather than “Joe Bloggs out there with [normal] flu and respiratory symptoms”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Hataitai pop-up testing centre had a steady stream of people seeking Covid-19 tests on Thursday.

And the ministry has confirmed it conducted 2100 tests in the capital on Wednesday, five times more than the day before. It has since opened more testing centres.

Testing, wastewater will be crucial

If that was done, “I would start to feel reassured in just a few days because it either doesn’t happen or it explodes,” said Wilson, “so if you have not seen any cases in a few days’ time, and the wastewater is negative, then that’s very reassuring and things could be eased off, in terms of control measures.”

He said the Delta variant’s incubation period and testing regime were similar to earlier strains of the virus, but “there was still a bit of uncertainty about these things”.

That is backed by Public Health England, which said “the time between the exposure date and the household member becoming symptomatic was four days, which isn’t significantly different to the Alpha variant”.

Although Wilson warned that Delta remained more infectious, with “double the hospitalisation risk, which feeds into increased risk of death”.