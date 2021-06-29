Covid-19: Vaccine supply to get down to 'almost zero' in the next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide an update on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. (Published June 18, 2021)

New Zealand’s supply of Covid-19 vaccine will get down to “almost zero” by this time next week, officials have warned.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday advised New Zealand will get “very close to running out” of the Pfizer vaccine, with the lowest point expected to be next Tuesday, the same day another shipment of 150,000 doses is due to arrive.

Stock had been “very carefully calibrated” and impending low stock levels were deliberate, as authorities would rather see the vaccine in people’s arms than sitting in the freezer, Hipkins said.

Francisco Seco/AP There were fewer than 30,000 doses of vaccine in New Zealand ready to be distributed today, not including a new shipment which has just arrived but has not yet been counted.

However, if next week’s shipment was late, “that may cause a headache”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday told reporters there was nothing to suggest the latest shipments would be delayed for any reason.

Hipkins said there is just under 30,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine ready to be distributed in the country at present. Another 50,000 arrived today and had not yet been processed for distribution.

Even with this latest batch, supply of the vaccine would be “pretty tight” over the coming week, something that would be “keeping me awake over the next seven days”, he said.

Hipkins said supply is the “big issue holding back vaccination for group 3” but people in group 3 should be contacted for a booking by the end of July.

A spokesman for Hipkins’ office said it was not possible for the minister to say if there would be any knock-on effect on second appointment times, as it depends on what district health boards’ plans are. However, no-one would miss their second shot, he said.

The Government is not expecting to see larger deliveries of vaccine arriving until mid-July, Hipkins said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said DHBs had been directed to focus on group 3 while supply is “very constrained” over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, authorities had advised DHBs to focus on group 3 “while supply is very constrained” and try not to do too much outside of that, he said.

It comes as Ministry of Health figures show 14 per cent of border workers either have not yet been vaccinated, were exempt from vaccination, or had not yet been matched to their vaccination record.

Astrid Koornneef, Covid-19 Operation Vaccinations group manager, said 83 per cent of active 11,438 border workers had received both doses of the vaccine as of June 22.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Available supply of the Covid-19 vaccine will plummet over the coming week ahead of a new shipment coming in, Minister Chris Hipkins has advised.

Three per cent (343 workers) had received their first dose only.

This week, Air New Zealand said that 77 per cent of its frontline border workers had received both doses of the vaccine, and 80 per cent have received their first dose.

Coverage was higher amongAviation Security Service staff across the biggest sites – Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown – where 96 per cent were vaccinated.

The most recent figures, released last Wednesday, show 1,019,364 doses of vaccine had been administered across the country. Of these, 381,517 were second doses.

The next update on the country’s vaccine roll-out will come on Wednesday.