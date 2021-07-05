How to spot Covid-19 misinformation

The Pfizer vaccine’s provisional consent came with 58 conditions, but none of them mean it’s unsafe

OPINION: Last week, the Classification Office Te Mana Whakaatu​ released a new report – The Edge of the Infodemic: Challenging Misinformation in Aotearoa.​

It documents their findings on what a nationally representative sample of 2300 New Zealanders understand and feel about misinformation. The survey was carried out earlier this year with the pollster Colmar Brunton.

Supplied Vigorously wave those red flags when you come across coronavirus misinformation.

​Here are some of the key findings. Eight in 10 of the people surveyed said they were concerned about misinformation in New Zealand. More than half said they had come across misinformation in the past six months. About one in five people said they noticed it daily or weekly.

Nine out of 10 think misinformation is influencing people’s views about public health, with many of those believing misinformation about Covid-19 is an urgent and serious threat.

So where is this misinformation coming from? I’ve written before about the “Disinformation Dozen”,​ the 12 US-based accounts identified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate​ (CCDH) as being responsible for creating a staggering 65 per cent of the vaccine misinformation shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Despite repeatedly violating the platform’s rules, many of the Disinformation Dozen continue to spread their dangerous messages.

In their latest report, the CCDH gives us a hint of why. Publicly available figures of the revenue social media platforms make per impression or user suggest the Disinformation Dozen could be worth up to US$1.1 billion to those platforms. No wonder Facebook and the others are reluctant to shut them down.

The Disinformation Dozen profit themselves too. They sell books and access to online material, as well as so-called cures and treatments. Again, according to publicly available data, the CCDH estimates the organisations belonging to the Disinformation Dozen have an annual revenue of at least US$36 million.

So, what have the Disinformation Dozen got to do with New Zealand? From the misinformation I’ve seen here, it looks like the stuff the Disinformation Dozen create and disseminate is being repackaged by our own Disinformation Peddlers so that it will better appeal to New Zealanders.

As our vaccine roll-out ramps up over the coming months, I expect our Disinformation Peddlers will do the same. To help you spot the false and misleading information they want you to believe and spread, here are some things to look for.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Are they downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic? Are they claiming that most people survive Covid-19 just fine? That it’s just a bad flu? That’s an immediate red flag.

Here’s another. Are they emphasising your personal choice and freedoms over acting for the collective good? Are they pushing some supplement as a cure or treatment for Covid-19? You guessed it. Red flag.

The last red flag to look out for is, is the information presented in a way that seems designed to make you angry or scared. Good information put out to help you make an informed choice won’t do that.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and a Deputy Director of Te Pūnaha Matatini, a New Zealand Centre of Research Excellence.