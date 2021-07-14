Covid-19: Kiwis in Victoria concerned about bubble pause should 'get home ASAP'

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he is waiting on health officials who are talking to colleagues in Victoria, which recorded seven community Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Any New Zealanders in the Australian state of Victoria who are concerned about a possible pause to quarantine-free travel should “organise to get home as soon as possible”, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The advice comes after seven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The MCG stadium has been identified as a location of interest, as have several pubs.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Melbourne. (File photo)

Hipkins said those locations were “of concern”.

Public health officials are reviewing the situation in the state and will “provide advice to me in due course”, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he expects to provide further updates soon.

“In the meantime I want to encourage anyone with concerns about the potential of a pause to Quarantine Free Travel, to organise to get home as soon as possible.

“You will still need a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

“I will provide an update once I receive further information from public health officials.”

Hipkins earlier told Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint programme a travel bubble pause is possible, and passed on a message for New Zealanders in Victoria.

“If I was them I would be thinking, ‘can I withstand a pause? If there was a pause to be announced, would there be a massive problem for me?’” he said.

“If the answer to that question is yes, then I would encourage them to think about coming home to New Zealand sooner rather than later.”

Almost all the cases in Victoria have been linked to the Ariele Apartments complex in Melbourne’s inner west.

The complex was visited by two movers from Sydney, which is battling a major outbreak of the virus. The workers were infectious and working under a red zone permit.

One of the new cases from the Melbourne complex, a man in his 60s, attended an AFL match at the MCG on July 10, as well as a shopping centre.

Quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand has already been suspended.

Mercy flights for Kiwis in the Australian state began on Tuesday, with travellers heading into managed isolation for two weeks upon arrival.