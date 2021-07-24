Covid-19: Ministry of Health says any symptomatic people in Taranaki should get tested

ESR has detected two positive wastewater results in Taranaki this week.

The Ministry of Health is recommending anyone in Taranaki, or who has visited recently, and who has Covid-19 symptoms to get tested.

Two positive wastewater results detected in Taranaki this week (on July 20 and 22) could be due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, or could signal undetected cases in the community.

In order to determine whether there are any undetected cases, the ministry is recommending symptomatic people get tested.

Additional testing capacity has been stood up in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Positive result detected in wastewater in New Plymouth

* Ski season, school holidays help soothe tourism dent left by Covid-19

* Tokyo Olympics: Covid-19 expert delivers scathing assessment of Games village

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Australia's Covid madness makes me miss NZ's response

* Explainer: The science behind Covid-19 being found in Wellington's wastewater



The ministry is recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, to get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

People who have recently been in Australia should continue to check the state websites for locations of interest as new locations continue to be identified.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test.

ESR/Supplied Wastewater testing for Covid-19 by ESR in Wellington. (File photo)

ESR undertakes regular wastewater testing across the country as an additional surveillance tool for Covid-19. Results from wastewater sampling carried out on Saturday in Taranaki are expected to return on Monday.

While the mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, in New Plymouth, the dates of their brief visits, and the activity of the crew, do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections.

Additional testing is being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses, who have been in possible contact with the mariners. All test results to date are negative with two results pending.

On Saturday, there were no community cases, and three border-related cases in managed isolation. Two historical case of Covid-19 have also been reported in MIQ.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven. The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 2504.

STUFF The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

Meanwhile in Australia, New South Wales has recorded its worst day of its current outbreak yet, with 163 new cases on Saturday.

New Zealand paused all quarantine-free travel from Australia at midnight Friday. The pause is in place for eight weeks, but there will be managed return flights over the next seven days to allow Kiwi citizens and residents to come home.

Mattina ship

Health and border authorities are continuing to manage the situation around the Mattina, the ministry said in its statement.

The health and welfare of the crew are being overseen by Southern DHB’s Medical Officers of Health, who are working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

There are 15 positive Covid-19 cases aboard the ship. Five crew, who have tested negative, have been transferred to managed isolation facilities onshore. The remainder remain isolated on board the vessel where they will maintain the minimum functions at the port.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Mattina container ship which is quarantined in Bluff.

They will not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community.

In both instances, the public health risk to the community has been deemed low.

Playa Zahara

Daily health and welfare checks are continuing for all crew members who remain onboard the Playa Zahara in quarantine in Lyttelton.

Viking Bay

Four crew members remain in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low. The remaining 16 crew members remain in isolation in a Wellington managed facility onshore.