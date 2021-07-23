Covid-19 NZ: Positive result detected in wastewater in New Plymouth

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

A positive Covid-19 test result has been detected in wastewater in New Plymouth.

It did not appear to be linked to foreign vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, the Ministry of Health said.

In a statement late on Friday, the ministry said ESR reported there was a positive test result from the sewage sample. A follow-up sample, taken on Thursday, returned a second positive result on Friday evening, the ministry said.

“Based on previous incidences, it is most likely that the two positive wastewater results are due to recently-recovered cases continuing to shed the virus,” the ministry said.

Fiona Clark Wastewater has been detected in New Plymouth.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No new cases in the community, MIQ on Wednesday

* Covid-19: No community cases, Australian travellers being tested, in isolation

* Covid-19: Three new cases on Viking Bay among latest numbers



“The Ministry of Health is investigating whether any recovered cases who live in the New Plymouth area have recently left a managed isolation facility.”

It was also possible other recently-recovered cases from elsewhere in the country could have travelled to New Plymouth, the ministry said.

There are no managed isolation facilities in New Plymouth.

The two mariners who tested positive for Covid-19 are currently isolating about 60 kilometres off the Taranaki coast on a fishing vessel.

The mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, in New Plymouth, the dates of their visits, and the activity of the crew, “do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections”.

More testing was being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses who had been in possible contact with the mariners.

The nurses had previously been tested for Covid-19 and returned negative test results.

As an additional precautionary measure, and to help rule out possible undetected Covid-19 infection, the ministry was encouraging anybody with symptoms, especially if they were in the New Plymouth area, to get tested.

Additional testing capacity was being stood up in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

This advice also applied to recent visitors to the New Plymouth area, the ministry said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Crew members of the Playa Zahara were tested one at a time after they docked at Port Taranaki on Tuesday morning. The positive result does not appear linked to the ship.

“We are closely monitoring this situation and additional public health advice will be provided if, and when, required.”

Epidemiologist Michael Baker has previously said a positive wastewater test doesn't mean there is an infection in the community, rather it is a signal to investigate further.

“This is a surveillance system, it just shows early warning,” Baker said.

He said it could be a historical case who is no longer infectious but still has traces of Covid-19.

“Traces of Covid-19 in the water doesn't tell you if there is an active person, it just shows there is some sort of debris in the water.”

ESR undertakes regular wastewater testing across the country, as an additional surveillance tool in the fight against Covid-19.

Anybody with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on getting a test.

For a list of all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.