Covid-19: Vaccines open to first in group 4 today, but how is the roll-out going?

New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out may have reached a milestone today, opening to the first tranche of people in group 4, but gaps remain in vaccinating vulnerable, priority groups.

From Wednesday, those aged 60+ can book their Covid-19 vaccine appointment before the invitation is extended to those over 55 in two weeks.

As of July 27, 1.7 million New Zealanders have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while close to 700,000 are fully vaccinated.

Group 4, the general the population, becomes eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from July 28, in order of age band.

But as the Government broadens the roll-out to group 4, nearly 30 per cent of high-risk frontline workers haven’t had their second dose. And, just 12 per cent of group 3 have had both doses.

Group 4 is about 2 million New Zealanders, broken down into age bands.

If you are over 60, go to the Book My Vaccine website to book your vaccine, or phone 0800 28 29 26.

Ministry of Health data released on Wednesday shows while health boards are vaccinating at 103 per cent to overall target, six DHBs are lagging behind.

Wairarapa DHB came in last, hitting just 89 per cent of the target, while Nelson Marlborough DHB is the highest performing, at 146 per cent.

To date, Auckland’s three DHBs have done 28,000 fewer vaccines than planned, while the other main centres of Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley (100 per cent) and (Canterbury 103 per cent) are at least hitting target.

Group 2 – high risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places – currently accounts for the bulk of the country’s vaccination coverage, with 517,361 people having had their first dose.

However, more than a quarter (27.1 per cent) of these are still not fully vaccinated, despite the Government planning for this part of the roll-out to have finished by last month.

It also remains unclear what proportion of frontline health staff are vaccinated at each DHB. Stuff has been requesting this information but been told up-to-date data on vaccination coverage will not be available until September.

At the end of June, just 11 of 20 DHBs were recording information about staff vaccination.

Of the DHBs which hold data, the number of fully vaccinated staff (not just those on the frontline) ranges anywhere between 69.7 (Hawke’s Bay DHB) and 91 per cent (Lakes DHB).

DHBs are currently identifying staff in 'Covid-19 workstreams' to ensure they are all vaccinated by August 31.

DHBs are currently identifying staff in ‘Covid-19 workstreams’ to ensure they are all vaccinated by August 31.

Prison-based staff across New Zealand are in group 2, and are offered the vaccine before prisoners.

Of more than 10,000 staff, 4857 have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (excluding those who vaccinated by their local DHB) since May, and 3993 are fully vaccinated.

People in prison at Auckland South Corrections Facility and Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility are also in Group 2 due to their location, in Counties Manukau, while prisoners in other sites are group 3.

In June, officials decided to slow the vaccine roll-out to certain groups amid “very tight” supply – including to prisoners. The roll-out was paused on June 14, and resumed just last week.

Data from Corrections shows just 1365 prisoners across the country have received their first dose of the vaccine. Of these, just slightly more than one in five (306) had received their second jab.

Data from Corrections shows just 1365 prisoners across the country have received their first dose of the vaccine. Of these, just slightly more than one in five (306) had received their second jab.

As of Wednesday, 8249 people are in New Zealand prisons. This changes daily.

Whanganui Prison had the highest coverage overall, with 145 prisoners fully vaccinated. Seventy-seven inmates at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility had both doses, 41 at Spring Hill and 15 at Rimutaka.

The number of fully vaccinated prisoners at all other correctional facilities numbered in the single digits.

Just one first dose had been given at Northland Region Corrections Facility, and none at Invercargill Prison.

The gulf between those in group 3 – about 1.7 million people – who have and haven’t been vaccinated is wide.

Only 22 per cent of group three – over 65s and those with underlying health conditions – have had their first dose of the vaccine (382,382 people), and just 12 per cent (217,241 people) were fully vaccinated.

Officials have previously stated DHBs were contacting people in group 3 to book their jab by the end of July.

An 0800 number launched last Friday to help those in group 3 who hadn’t received an invitation to book their vaccine received nearly 38,000 calls in just three days, suggesting many appointments remain outstanding.

In the seven days to Sunday, 86,789 people in group 3 were given their first vaccine.

To date, 101,804 people in group 4 have received their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 50,000 are fully vaccinated.

The speed of the wider group 3 roll-out has drawn criticism particularly among the aged care sector, where regional variations have been likened to a postcode lottery.

Some care home residents in the Nelson-Marlborough region had been fully vaccinated by the end of April, while regions like Taranaki “had barely started”, Stuff has earlier reported.

As of last week, aged care and retirement village operator Radius Care had fully vaccinated 59 per cent of residents and 52 per cent of staff. Eighty-seven per cent of residents and 69 per cent of staff had their first dose.

Pfizer/AP The vaccine roll-out has repeatedly been labelled “a shambles” by the National Party.

Vaccinations have not yet begun at the Mason Clinic, a forensic mental health unit in Auckland which provides psychiatric services for the region’s courts, prisons and mentally ill offenders.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokeswoman said it was meeting with Mason Clinic representatives this week to discuss on-site vaccination for residents.

On-site vaccinations at disability group homes in the region started earlier this month, despite the group 3 roll-out beginning in May.

In Wellington, 84 per cent of inpatients at the Rangipapa forensic mental health unit and 55 per cent of Purehurehu residents had both doses of the vaccine, with a third clinic planned for Wednesday.