Covid-19: Everything you need to know about NZ's first mass vaccination event

The country’s first mass Covid-19 vaccination event kicks off in Auckland this weekend, with the aim of jabbing more than 5000 people each day.

The event will take place from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1, at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, in south Auckland.

With more than 16,000 people booked in to receive their vaccine at the event this weekend, here's everything you need to know.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff More than 16,000 people are booked into the mass vaccination event, after just a quarter of those initially sent an invitation booked an appointment.

Who can get vaccinated at the event?

The event was initially geared towards Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) staff, students and their whānau.

However, just 3000 of 12,500 people sent an invitation in the MIT community – a quarter – made a booking in the first week, the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre told Stuff.

As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 people are now booked into the event, after the invitation was extended to another 140,000 people in the south Auckland community, an NRHCC spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: “We have been very pleased with the quick response rate, and are looking forward to welcoming people at the event next weekend.”

Why this group?

Māori and Pacific people are more at risk of getting very sick from Covid-19.

Supplied The event will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with shuttles ferrying people between the MIT campus and the stadium.

Older Māori and Pacific people being cared for by whānau, people living with or caring for older Māori and Pacific people and those living in the Counties Manukau DHB area who are over 65 were prioritised as group 2.

MIT was chosen to participate as it is a major institution in the area, with more than 11,000 enrolled students and 1100 staff.

It is the largest educator of Pasifika people at tertiary level in New Zealand, and 14 per cent of all students are Māori.

The event will mean some people in group 4 will receive their vaccine ahead of schedule.

Officials have said this is an acknowledgement that vaccinating younger people in this community will have a positive benefit on the region overall.

The first age band in group 4 – those aged 60 and over – are able to book their vaccinations from Wednesday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins earlier said south Auckland was a “logical choice” for the first mass-scale vaccination event, because of the high number of border and MIQ workers and people with underlying conditions among the population, and its proximity to the border.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins earlier said south Auckland was a “logical choice” for the country's first mass vaccination event, particularly given its proximity to the border.

A mass vaccination event at the centre planned earlier this month was postponed due to tight supply of the vaccine.

Getting there

People cannot go directly to the Vodafone Events Centre on the day, either by car or walk-in. Instead they should go to the Manukau Institute of Technology campus and use the shuttle buses provided to travel to the events centre, the NRHCC said.

The shuttles will run between MIT Manukau (on the corner of Davies Rd and Manukau Station Rd) to take you to the events centre and back again.

Your shuttle booking will have been generated automatically when you booked.

People are encouraged to use public transport to get to MIT – there are bus and train stations nearby – but there will be limited free parking at MIT Manukau on Saturday and Sunday.

The time you are booked is the time you should turn up to MIT Manukau, and factors in your travel time – so don’t arrive too early or too late.

Transport exceptions will be made for people with disabilities or mobility issues, with limited disabled car parking available onsite at Vodafone Events Centre for those with a disability sticker.

How long will it take?

In total, the whole experience – including getting the vaccine, and the observation time – will take about an hour, the NRHCC says.

Another mass vaccination event will be held six weeks later for second doses.