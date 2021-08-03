Covid-19: Attention now on second dose mass vaccine event after 15,800 jabs given

More than 15,800 Aucklanders received their first Covid-19 vaccine during the country’s first mass vaccination over the weekend.

Twelve vaccinators were working across 242 vaccination booths, delivering more than 5600 vaccinations on Sunday – the third and final day of the event.

Authorities are hailing the event a “huge success” and are now turning their attention to the second dose event in six weeks’ time.

More than 5600 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday alone.

The second dose mass vaccination event will be back at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau over the three days from September 10-12.

It will follow a similar format, with free public transport and shuttle buses from MIT in Manukau to the vaccination centre.

Mass vaccination event programme lead, Alex Pimm said they will be reviewing all aspects of the event – which wasn’t without a few hiccups – to determine whether there are opportunities to improve the second dose event in September.

“We want to make sure that when people come back, they have an even better experience,” Pimm said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF There were some bottlenecks in people registering for the event on Friday. “All aspects” of the event will be reviewed before the second dose event in mid-September.

Only about 3000 people of the first 12,500 invited to the event accepted, before the invitation was widened to a further 140,000 people across the region.

Early on the Friday, a backlog of queues was already building up as many arrived early for their appointments.

On the day, Matt Hannant, programme director for the NRHCC Covid-19 vaccination programme, said they put on additional registration staff to help clear through the “backlog”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF More than 15,880 people were vaccinated over the three days at the Vodafone Events Centre.

Those who attended the event were automatically booked in for their second dose when they booked their first appointment.

Pimm encouraged all of those who got their first dose over the weekend to go to the follow-up event.

If the second dose event timing does not suit, people can rebook their second dose – as long as it is at least 21 days after the first dose – at any community vaccination centre across Auckland.

In case of any unforeseen issues, such as vaccine supply constraints, a delay for longer than 21 days is “not considered to be a problem” in terms of how a person will respond to the second dose, the Immunisation Advisory Centre states.

People can wait up to 12 weeks between their first and second doses. Some preliminary evidence even suggests there might be stronger immunity with a longer wait time, according to The Conversation.

Those who receive their second dose later do not need to restart the vaccine course, the Ministry of health states.

The event was initially planned for early July, but was knocked back several weeks due to very tight vaccine supply.

The Ministry of Health’s plans for the next mass vaccination event remain unclear.