Boat trip for cut-off Marlborough Sounds residents to receive Pfizer jab

It took a community effort for isolated residents in the Kenepuru Sound to get their Covid jab, after widespread flooding on July 17 caused the main road to shut.

For some getting the Covid-19 jab is as easy as hopping in the car and popping down to a centre, for others, it requires a big community effort, and a boat.

Pelorus Tours owners Gary and Ellen Orchard brought in over 30 Marlborough Sounds residents to Havelock on Saturday to receive their Pfizer vaccine.

The residents' vehicle access to Havelock has been cut off following widespread flooding in the region on July 17.

The flooding caused multiple slips on Kenepuru Rd and Queen Charlotte Drive.

READ MORE:

* New team on way to help Marlborough build road to recovery

* Repairing Marlborough's flood-damaged roads to cost $20m

* The 'incredible' Sounds community getting their hands dirty until reinforcements arrive



Marlborough Sounds councillor Barbara Faulls was there to greet people when they arrived at 10am, armed with care packages from Bayleys Marlborough real estate agents Georgia and Claudia Ryan.

Also waiting at the pick-up were members of the Havelock Lions, who shuttled residents to the Havelock Town Hall to get their vaccine, and helped the Havelock Clinic.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Keneperu Sound resident Stefan Schulz has is second Covid-19 jab.

Many esidents had their first jab on July 10, after members of the community organised a shared boat trip.

Faulls said residents of the Kenepuru Sounds had since contacted her, concerned they would not be able to get into Havelock to get their jab because there was no road access.

“I said ‘leave it with me’,” she said.

The Marlborough Primary Health Organisation funded the boat. Some residents who were not getting their vaccine used it as an opportunity to come in and do their grocery shopping, and fill up petrol containers.

“I think people assume that everyone in the [Marlborough] Sounds has a boat, but that’s not true,” she said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Gary Orchard says receiving the Covid-19 jab is important, because it helps protect the whole community.

“I know some residents out in these areas are a bit worried about things, particularly with the road, so we do want to put the message out that we’re here to provide support and do what we can to help.”

Faulls said it was also nice to give residents a chance to have some time away from home.

Garry Orchard said many members started the trip nervous about the boat ride.

“By the end, they were coming up to me saying they feel so relaxed. There was someone that thanked me three times,” he said.

Orchard, who had his second jab, said getting the vaccine was important to him to help protect the community.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF About 40 residents came in by boat from the Kenepuru Sounds on Saturday morning.

Likewise, Ellen Orchard said with the community being so isolated, if one person went down with a bug or illness, often everyone did.

Kenepuru Sounds resident Rachel England-Brassy had only recently moved out to the remote area at the beginning of July, having moved up from Otago.

The area was isolated, and England-Brassy thought it would take at least a year to get to know all of their neighbours.

But England-Brassy said the trip had been the perfect opportunity to get to know people in their community.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Sounds residents Gilles England-Brassy, left, Mathilda England-Brassy and Rachel England-Brassy at the vaccine clinic in Havelock on Saturday.

“I’ve been blown away by people. It’s an amazing community,” she said.

The jab had gone smoothly for her too, England-Brassy said.

Figures released by the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board (NMDHB) show from July 28 to August 11, 18,967 people received a Pfizer vaccine in Marlborough.

Of this, 310 were classed as Group 1, 5668 people were Group 2, and 10,342 people were Group 3.

In Group 4, 2647 people were vaccinated.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Over 30 Marlborough Sounds residents were jabbed at the clinic on Saturday.

The top of the south on Thursday hit a milestone with 100,000 doses of vaccines administered across Nelson Marlborough.

It came on the same day New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined a reset of New Zealand’s Covid-19 approach, which would see a sped-up vaccine programme.