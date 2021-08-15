Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out 'unlikely' to stop entirely in event of lockdown

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins says any future discovery of the Covid-19 Delta variant will lead to "swift and severe" action, including lockdowns.

It is “unlikely” New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out would stop “entirely” in the event of an alert level 4 lockdown, officials say.

Last week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins warned the country would move into a “short, sharp” level 4 lockdown if the highly infectious Delta variant made its way through the border.

“Our response is likely to be swift and severe in the event we would see a case emerge in the community,” he said in an update on Wednesday.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out would be unlikely to stop entirely if a region, or the country, went into a level 4 lockdown, the Ministry of Health says.

The warning came just days before authorities announced a reset to the vaccine roll-out. All eligible age bands can now book their vaccines from September 1, and the gap between doses has been extended from three to six weeks.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Mistake' not to focus on jabbing essential workers as roll-out 'gaps' remain

* Covid-19 in Australia: 415 new cases as 'diabolical' Delta strain continues to spread in NSW

* Covid-19: The latest on the vaccine roll-out, explained in five graphs



Astrid Koornneef, the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 vaccination operations group manager, told Stuff the ministry has “robust” contingency planning underway to keep the vaccine programme rolling out in the event of an alert level change.

Koornneef said the ministry is working “closely” with district health boards on guidelines around how they would operate under different alert levels.

While she didn't divulge details, Koornneef said the contingency planning considers a “wide range of potential scenarios” if alert levels change, and how to protect staff and the public while vaccination continues.

“It is unlikely that vaccination would cease entirely during a level 4 lockdown,” she said.

When asked whether the ministry was concerned a lockdown could prolong or delay the wider roll-out, Koornneef said it would continue to work with DHBs and other providers to keep the vaccination programme “on track”.

As of Sunday, more than 2.48 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in New Zealand, with more than 910,000 people fully vaccinated.

About a third of eligible Kiwis have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and one in five people are fully vaccinated.

However, experts say vaccination coverage needs to be higher in the face of the Delta variant.

Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, a University of Auckland associate professor, earlier told Stuff it was difficult to put a number on but given we had almost no natural immunity (people who have had and recovered from Covid-19), she imagined coverage would need to be near 80 per cent.

This was behind the Government’s decision to speed up the vaccination process to ensure people are offered a vaccine as soon as possible, to “manage the risks around the Delta variant”.