Covid 19: Lockdown shuts down events across the Nelson-Tasman region

Under the last lockdown, the Nelson Market and Monty’s Sunday Market could only open under level 1 conditions.

The announcement New Zealand would go into level 4 lockdown on Tuesday sent the country and event planners into a tailspin.

A number of events across the Nelson region have been postponed or cancelled until further notice.

Events cancelled for this weekend include the Hira School Fair, the second year in a row Covid has shut the popular fair down. The Under the Hood BBQ masterclass on Saturday has also been cancelled.

The Nelson Market, and Monty’s Sunday Market are presumed cancelled due to Alert Level restrictions. Last year the markets were cancelled indefinitely according to government guidelines that all meetings with over 500 people expected to attend be cancelled.

Tasman Rugby spokesman Les Edwards said that New Zealand Rugby has made the decision to cancel rugby at all levels this weekend. Therefore, the Tasman Mako Double Header games this Sunday at Trafalgar Park have been cancelled.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Event cancellations and postponements

* Covid 19: Cancellations hit events across the region

* New Zealand Rugby scraps all first-class, club and school matches for this weekend



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff All NPC games across the country have been cancelled, including this Sunday’s match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Seafood New Zealand’s national industry conference planned for Thursday and Friday at the Rutherford Hotel has been cancelled. They are currently considering options whether to go ahead at a later date.

Nelson College headmaster Richard Dykes said that all students are to remain home until Level 4 ends. He hoped that students could return to school next week, but has prepared for the possibility of an extended lockdown, with staff prepared to teach online on Monday.

All Nelson College events are postponed this week, including a 1st XV rugby game this Saturday. All boarders must return home, and all NCEA assessments are postponed indefinitely.

Rainbow Ski Area said they are unable to open the field due to Alert Level 4.

Troy Kingi and Delany Davidson were set to perform at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday night, but this was postponed.

Theatre Royal said that a rescheduled show date will be announced when New Zealand returns to alert level 1, and all tickets already purchased remain valid for the rescheduled show.

State Cinemas Nelson will be closed for the next three days. Customers can call or email regarding tickets to be swapped or refunded.

STUFF The Director-General of Health talks to Stuff about the lockdown, and why he's confident we will trace the origin of the Delta outbreak.

Postponed until further notice:

Troy Kingi and Delany Davidson at Theatre Royal, Tuesday.

Helping Hands celebration at Pinnacle House, Thursday (postponed until next Thursday.)

Brett Holland at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Thursday.

PARADISE or the Impermanence of Ice Cream at Theatre Royal Nelson, Thursday and Friday (postponed to 7-9 October.)

Ron Valente hosts Open Mic Night at Roots Bar, Thursday.

Jukejoint at the Boathouse, Friday.

100% DnB Feat Alix Perez at Industry Bar and Nightclub, Friday.

The Vic’s Open Mic Night at the Vic Public House, Friday.

The Nineties Riot Nelson Heart Kids Fundraiser Dance Party at the Playhouse Café and Theatre, Saturday (rescheduled to Friday, October 29.)

The Brigand Café and Bar Auction at the Brigand Café and Bar, Takaka, Saturday (rescheduled to Saturday August 28.)

The Duckrace and Midwinter Swim at Riwaka School, Sunday (postponed to Sunday 5th September.)

The Daffodil Rally for Cancer at Speedway Association Grounds, Sunday.

Cancelled:

He Ringatoi o Nga Tupuna book launch at Trafalgar Park Pavilion, Wednesday.

Spa World Winter Splash at Tāhunanui Beach, Saturday.

BBQ MasterClass at Under the Hood, Saturday.

Hira School Fair at Cable Bay Adventure Park, Sunday.

Tasman Mako Double Header games at Trafalgar Park, Sunday.

Nelson Property investors meeting at the Honest Lawyer Pub, Monaco, Tuesday, August 24.

Mary Poppins at Theatre Royal Nelson, Saturday, September 4 – 25.

Do you have an event which has changed or been cancelled? Email newsdesk@nelsonmail.co.nz and we'll add it to this list.