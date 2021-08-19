Covid-19: Students at two separate schools in Auckand have tested positive for virus

The queue for Auckland's Northcote Covid-19 testing centre snakes around the entire township.

A student at Northcote College and another at Lynfield College in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19, according to emails sent to the school communities.

An email sent out to parents from Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), said all staff and students at Northcote College, on Auckland’s North Shore, were considered close contacts and needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Covid-19 testing in Northcote on Auckland’s North Shore.

The student was infectious at school on August 16 and 17. Anyone at the school on these dates needed to get tested immediately, the letter said.

The current community outbreak in Auckland has 21 confirmed cases. It is not yet clear if the Northcote College student is one of these.

Another email was sent out to parents of students at Lynfield College by ARPHS, stating a student who has tested positive for the virus had also been present on August 16 and 17.

All students and staff of Lynfield College, in the central Auckland suburb of Mount Roskill, were considered close contacts.

On Thursday, 11 new cases were announced, and two cases, one in their 40s and one in their 20s, had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The latest Auckland cluster has been linked to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a MIQ flight on August 7. This person was transferred to hospital on August 16. There’s still a missing link on how the virus ended up in the community.

New Zealand is in alert level 4. Auckland and the Coromandel are at that level for seven days, the rest of the country for three days, at least.

Any alert level changes will be announced on Friday.

Over 100 locations of interest have been identified in Auckland, and the list includes malls, bars, playgrounds and more.

Neither school has been added to the Ministry of Health's list of locations of interest, but a bus route (bus 95B or 95C) from Glenfiled Mall to Northcote College on August 17 from 8.27am to 8.40am was added to the list on Thursday.

West Auckland high school, Avondale College, has previously been linked to the cluster, after it was announced on Wednesday a 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College had the virus.

On Thursday, five of the 11 cases announced had links to the College also.

Principal Lyndy Watkinson said the school was liasing with the Ministry of Health and ARPHS, following all advice given.

“We have been communicating information to our school community as updates come to hand, and encouraging anybody who has any health-related concerns [to] contact Healthline or visit the Ministry of Health website.”

Northcote College, Lynfield College, the Ministry of Health and ARPHS have been contacted by Stuff for comment.