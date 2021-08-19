Covid-19: Cook Islands extend travel bubble suspension as community cases rise in Auckland

A Covid-19 case who returned from New South Wales and into MIQ seems to be the origin of the current outbreak.

Quarantine-free travel to the Cook Islands has been suspended until at least Monday, as the number of community Covid-19 cases rises in New Zealand.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said his nation would stay in alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Monday, August 23 as a precaution.

Brown said inwards travel from New Zealand was suspended until that time, and contact tracing and testing of high-risk New Zealand visitors who entered the country between August 2 and 16 would intensify.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is currently suspended. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Kiwi tourists in Cook Islands swabbed, asked to stay in their rooms

* Covid-19: Cook Islands travel bubble suspended after NZ community case

* Covid-19: Two arrested as mask use becomes compulsory at supermarkets



“The extension to the suspension of inwards arrivals aligns with Auckland’s current alert level 4 timeframe,” Brown said.

“New Zealand travellers currently in the Cook Islands, who have not been at a New Zealand location of interest and do not have Covid-19 symptoms, are able to return from the Cook Islands on a scheduled flight.

“[On Wednesday], the first outbound flight from Rarotonga to New Zealand carried 254 passengers - a later flight had bookings for 65 passengers.”

The Cook Islands is the only nation with which New Zealand currently has a two-way quarantine travel bubble. It has been in place since May.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would go into an alert level 4 lockdown for three days, with Auckland the Coromandel, where the case travelled while infectious, locked down for seven days.

Cook Islands has closed its borders to New Zealand on three occasions in the wake of Covid-19 cases earlier this year.

Rarotonga has only gone into lockdown once, in March, when a one-way travel bubble was still in place.

This was after Auckland was pushed into a week-long level 3 lockdown because of community transmission.