Covid-19: Man arrested over anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on October 16, but maintains he did not organise either.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a large anti-lockdown protest in Auckland Domain.

He has been charged with Failing to Comply with a Covid-19 Order in relation to attending a gathering.

It comes after thousands of people packed the domain and took part in a march through the suburb of Newmarket on Saturday.

The man will appear in court on Tuesday, where he will face a total of three counts of failing to comply with the order, relating to different events.

The Saturday gathering, organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, was advertised as a “family friendly picnic”.

It hosted an array of entertainment and guest speakers, from teachers to “freedom fighters”.

The mass gathering was the latest in a string of protests to take place in Auckland, following one large-scale event on October 2, with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki at its helm, and another on October 16.

Tamaki was charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act in the first instance, and for breaching bail in the second.

Superintendent Shanan Gray, relieving Auckland City District commander, said further charges had not been ruled out for the latest protest.

More updates would be provided once available.

Gray said police were disappointed with the event’s organisers, who went ahead “despite police warning that the gathering was a breach of the current restrictions”.