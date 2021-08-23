Covid-19: Basic questions remain as officials home in on Crowne Plaza MIQ as potential ground zero

A Covid-19 case who returned from New South Wales and into MIQ seems to be the origin of the current outbreak.

Amid mixed messaging about which part of the Crowne Plaza MIQ hotel was involved in a potential exposure event, fundamental questions remain about the site suspected as the possible source of New Zealand’s Delta outbreak. Hannah Martin reports on what we do know – and which questions still need answers.

Attention has turned to the atrium of Auckland’s Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility as the potential ground zero for the Covid-19 community outbreak, which has grown to 107 cases.

The outbreak has been linked to a recent returnee from New South Wales who was taken to the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility.

On Monday, it was revealed six people were in the atrium – a thoroughfare at the facility – while the MIQ case was in the hotel’s lobby. Two of the six are yet to be identified.

Attention has turned to the atrium at the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility, where contact tracers and police hope to find several people who were in the area when the person presumed to be the source of the outbreak passed through.

These people are being traced as there is a possibility of air flow between the two spaces. Four had been identified as of Monday afternoon and three have tested negative. One person is in the process of getting a test.

But basic questions remain about how and why such a scenario may have happened.

What we know

The returnee believed to be the source of the outbreak arrived on a managed red zone flight from New South Wales on August 7, arriving at the Crowne Plaza between 10pm and 11pm.

They soon returned a positive Covid-19 test and were transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facility days after arriving.

During Sunday’s press conference, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said authorities had not yet pinpointed exactly how the virus made it into the community.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Members of the public are able to access the Crowne Plaza atrium through an alternate entrance on Elliot St.

In response to a media question, Bloomfield said his understanding was that three people had used a public walkway near the Crowne Plaza at the same point in time when the person they believe is the source of the outbreak was being moved into the hotel.

He said contact tracers and police were working to identify and follow up with each of these people to see if they “may be part of the existing outbreak”.

But on Monday morning, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall corrected Bloomfield’s response and the location in question was in fact the building’s atrium, not the public walkway running alongside the facility used to access the Huawei Centre.

It has been confirmed the case was indoors while a “very small number of people” walked in the “well ventilated” open walkway, the Ministry of Health said.

It was only a “hypothesis” that the people could have been affected, but officials were considering potential sources that seem “surprising” for the sake of “completeness”, Verrall told Morning Report.

Verrall said there are sheets of perspex in the atrium to keep the public separate from those entering the managed isolation facility.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during Monday’s press conference that they had identified the “majority of those” in the vicinity of the atrium. Three had already returned negative Covid tests, and one was awaiting results.

Officials are looking for “two more” people who were in the vicinity of the atrium, with police assisting.

What we don’t know

It is unclear if, and how, Covid-19 made its way into the community from this or any other managed isolation facility.

It is unclear how many of the six people in the Crowne Plaza atrium were members of the public, or whether some were hotel or MIQ staff.

It is unclear how long the six people were there or near the returnee.

It is unclear where two of the six people are.

And, it is unclear why that part of the MIQ facility allowed the public to be in potentially transmissible vicinity of MIQ returnees – close enough, at least, for the area to be under investigation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff It is believed that several people were in the atrium when the person arrived at the facility.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday: “The feedback that we have had so far is that transmission to staff and then staff bringing it into the community, at this point, is almost ruled out as a possibility.”

But in a post-Cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all Crowne Plaza staff have been retested in recent days and “no further clues” have emerged.

However, Ardern said they are “keeping open the lines of investigation at this point in time”.

“We continue to do all of the work that you would expect us to do: continuing to look at all movements, all footage, all staff whilst investigating that other possibility,” she said.

Ardern said at this stage there is “nothing concrete to report”.

The Ministry of Health has not answered questions on why members of the public are able to access an area which shares space with a managed isolation facility, or entry to an MIQ facility.

Officials have also not advised how long the six people were in the same space as the returnee – whether it was moments, or minutes.

Most significantly, at the moment we do not know where the two remaining people sought by contact tracers are, or whether they have Covid-19.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There is a second public area surrounding the Crowne Plaza, including the walkway pictured to the Huawai Centre.

What the ministry says

Ministry of Health response on Monday night said there are two public areas surrounding the Crowne Plaza, one is an atrium thoroughfare that leads to the plaza area inside the building. The other is an outside walkway which is used to access the Huawei Centre.

The entrance lobby to the facility is via the atrium thoroughfare.

When returnees arrive, they go to a reception area through an atrium which has been sectioned off from public access, in accordance with MIQ perimeter fencing standards, a ministry spokesman said.

These areas are to be “completely enclosed” by two lines of fencing no closer than 2 metres apart, with the exterior line of fencing at least 2 metres high.

Returnees are required to wear masks from their arrival at the airport until they reach their rooms, and are required to hand sanitise “at all steps along the process”.

All going well, it takes a maximum of 10 minutes to get everyone off the bus and into the facility, the spokesman said.

Depending on numbers, returnees are usually able to get into their rooms within about 30 minutes.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker said officials were now looking at “less likely” routes of infection almost through a process of elimination.

Just a ‘plume’ of air could’ve done it

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker earlier said it was important to find out “what went wrong here”.

Baker said fleeting contact can be all it takesto transmit the Delta variant.

Just a “plume” of air that drifted across an enclosed space could have been enough to pass on the virus if the person was highly infectious at the time.

The fact that three other people in the Crowne Plaza were later infected and linked to this case was a possible indication they were “highly” infectious while in the facility, he said.

“This just adds weight to the theory that this is where it happened.”

Having doors open at the Jet Park quarantine facility at the same time for justseconds was enough to transmit the virus last month.

These cases reinforced “all of our thinking needs to adjust for how easy it is for this virus to spread” and “our MIQ hotels are going to struggle [with the Delta variant]”, he said.

All infection prevention and control measures needed to be stepped up in the face of the variant, he said.