Covid-19: Who counts as a close contact? New definition sees 10 times more than previous outbreaks

There are 38 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Auckland as well as three in Wellington that are all close contacts of previous cases.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 15,740 contacts linked to a community Covid-19 outbreak spreading across Auckland and Wellington.

That number may sound far higher than in previous outbreaks, and it is. It’s ten times higher than those identified at this point in last year’s August outbreak, which for now remains the country’s largest cluster.

This time around, officials have made the call to take a “much broader” and hyper-cautious approach in identifying people as contacts in the face of the Delta variant – making the group “deliberately larger”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Thousands of people every day have been getting tested for Covid-19 for the past week.

While we are hearing the Delta variant is the reason for the change, it isn’t clear what’s going on in the background: such as when this decision was arrived at, how it’s being applied and what people are being told.

The outbreak has also seen changes in the way locations of interest are determined, resulting in there being more than 400 at the time of publication.

Over the weekend, Ardern said often they are making the decision to be “very broad when [locations are] posted, and sometimes they will then narrow”.

Previously with locations of interest, officials were “really just interested in whether or not you physically had some contact with someone”. This approach has gone out the window.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The definition of who is considered a contact of a positive case has been shaken up in the face of the Delta variant, but officials won't advise specifically how and why this has changed.

In the past, if there was a large event like an awards evening, officials would assess all the people a case likely had contact with and treat those as the most at-risk individuals.

Now, Delta and what's being dubbed a “more cautious approach” means treating all those in attendance with caution, and asking them to isolate and be tested, Ardern said on Monday.

Stuff approached the Prime Minister’s office for clarification on what specifically has changed in the methodology of defining a contact in the current outbreak, and what advice this is based on.

Ardern’s office referred the query to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ office, who referred it to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry has not responded.

The broad definition “presents some challenges”, Ardern has said: “We won’t have the same certainty we’ve reached all those we have to.”

For some very large events, the contact tracing process was not straightforward, she said.

This is backed up by data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, which showed that of the 15,740 individual contacts – most being close contacts – identified, nearly 6000 not yet been contacted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland’s Avondale College is among a number of high schools in the region being regarded as places of interest in the current outbreak.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 9757 people had been contacted by public health staff and were self-isolating.

Meanwhile, the number is expected to continue to grow.

Treating “virtually everybody as a close contact” is “certainly a stretch” on the contact tracing system, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference.

Bloomfield said of the roughly 15,700 contacts identified, nearly 370 people were considered “very close contacts” – the majority are close contacts.

“Those are ones who were at those very large events, where we’ve just said, ‘We consider you all to be a risk,’” Ardern earlier said.

It also isn’t clear whether certain locations of interest or groups of people are being deemed casual contacts, or if that definition is also out the window.

If officials are classifying some of these people as casual contacts, they aren’t making that known publicly.

Stuff has been asking questions of the Ministry of Health about the change in definition since last week, with no response.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said the decision to broaden the brushstroke was based on clinical information from overseas, rather than based on modelling.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Professor Shaun Hendy says the change in contact definition is based on information gathered overseas.

However, modelling backed up that this is a “good thing to do”.

The R number of the Delta variant (the number of people, on average, an infected person will pass the virus to) is higher than previous variants, and so far the outbreak demonstrates there has been “quite a lot of spread”, he said.

The original Covid-19 variant had an R number of 2-3. The Delta variant’s reproduction value is 5-6, meaning each person will transmit the virus to five or six others, on average.

Hendy said the outbreak is also potentially consistent with the virus having a shorter generation time – the period between infection “events”.

As the potential to infect people is higher, and people are shedding much higher amounts of virus, people who ordinarily wouldn’t have been regarded as close contacts now are, he said.