Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 24
There are now more than 400 locations of interest linked to the Delta Covid-19 outbreak that forced New Zealand back into lockdown.
The Ministry of Health’s website shows 431 times and locations of interest, with new locations in Auckland added on Tuesday, including a Farro supermarket, AUT’s city campus and a clothing store in a busy mall.
Where the locations of interest are
The vast majority of locations of interest are in Auckland, and include universities, schools, buses, and supermarkets.
Locations on or before August 7 have been removed from the list as the Ministry of Health said “they are no longer considered to be locations of interest”.
Each day Stuff will add the newest locations to our list below by displaying them in bold.
The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are:
Auckland
Monday, August 9
- Remuera Exchange, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 6.30am-7.45am
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 185 Glen Gary Ave, Auckland, 7.45am-8.30am
- One Stop Mechanical Mt Wellington, Cnr Kalmia and Sultan streets, 8am-8.30am
- Green Bay High School, 143-166 Godley Road, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-12pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, Auckland, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Mexico Britomart, 23 Britomart Place, 5.55pm-8.15pm
- Unistrut Mt Wellington, 6 Arthur Brown Place, 8.45am-10.15am
Tuesday, August 10
- Bus 18 New Lynn to CBD, 8.30am-11am
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm
- Unistrut Mt Wellington, 6 Arthur Brown Place, 10am-10.30am
- Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.45am-7pm
- Bus 25B Blockhouse Bay to City Centre, 11am-11.30am
- Bus 97B Birkdale to Auckland CBD (Queen St Viaduct), 11.30am-noon
- Bus 97B Birkdale to Auckland CBD, 11.30am-noon
- Charmate Restaurant Auckland CBD, 17 Swanson St, Auckland Central, 11.45am-12.15pm
- Taco Bell Auckland CBD, 3 Shortland St, Auckland Central, 12.30pm-1pm
- Starbucks Auckland CBD, 220 Queen St, Auckland Central, 12.45pm-1.30pm
- St Pierre's Sushi, 20 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 1pm-1.15pm
- McDonald’s Auckland CBD, 268 Queen St, Auckland Central, 1pm-2pm
- The Warehouse Auckland CBD, 21 Elliott St, 1.15pm-1.30pm
- Event Cinemas Queen St, 1/291 Queen St, 1.30pm-4pm
- Gongcha Bubble Tea, 164 Queen St, 1.45pm-1.55pm
- Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 2.15pm-2.45 pm
- McDonald’s New Lynn, 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 3pm-3.30pm
- Lynn Mall Shopping Centre, 3058 Great North Road, New Lynn, 3pm-6pm
- Bus 97B Auckland CBD (Queen St Viaduct) to Birkdale, 5pm-6pm
- Blockhouse Bay Community, 524 Blockhouse Bar Rd, Blockhouse Bay, 5pm-10pm
- McDonald’s Wairau Valley, 142 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 9.35pm-9.40pm
Wednesday, August 11
- Bus 325 Ōtara to Ōtāhuhu, 7.30am-9am
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am
- Train Panmure to Britomart, Auckland Central, 8.30am-9am
- McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm
- AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, 9.30am-8.30pm
- Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 9.42am-11.09am
- Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.15am-2.45pm
- St Pierre’s Sushi Elliot St, 20 Elliott St, 11.30am-noon
- Icco Sake Bar, 601 New North Rd, Morningside, 11.30am-1pm
- Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 2.30pm-3pm
- Countdown Lincoln Rd, 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, 2.56pm-3.30pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre and Library, 595 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, 3.30pm-3.45pm
- Playground Te Atatū Peninsula, 591 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 4.32pm-6.02pm
- Event Cinemas Queen St, 1/291 Queen St, noon-2pm
- Room 416 WZ Building AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 3pm-4pm
- Westside Fitness Henderson, 21 Catherine St, Henderson, 5.30pm-7.30pm
- Takapuna Beach Walkway/Playground, 16 The Strand, 6.30pm-11.45pm
- Train Britomart to Panmure, 8.30pm-9pm
Thursday, August 12
- Bus 97 Birkenhead to Britomart, Auckland Central, 7.30am-7.45am
- Green Bay High School, 143- 61 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm
- McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm
- Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.45am-3.15pm
- NZ School of Tourism, 360 Queen St, Auckland Central, 9am-3pm
- Crumb Grey Lynn, Ariki St, Grey Lynn, 10am-10.10am
- Food Village Manurewa, 235 Browns Rd, Manurewa, 10am-10.15am
- Farro Fresh North Shore, Cnr Constellation Drive and Parkway Drive, Mairangi Bay, 10.20am-10.40am
- Bus NX1 Constellation Drive to St Patrick's Cathedral, 10.40am-12.30pm
- Popking Kids’ Indoor Playground, Mt Albert, 2 Wagener Place, Mt Albert, 12pm-5pm
- Won Sushi Donburi, 290 Queen St, 12pm-1pm
- St Patrick’s Cathedral Auckland CBD, 43 Wyndham St, Auckland CBD, 12.15pm-1.15pm
- Glasscorp Limited Albany, 124 Bush Rd, Rosedale, 12.30pm-1pm
- Unique Hardware Rosedale, 1/16 Arrenway Drive, Rosedale, 12.30pm-1pm
- Subway East Tamaki, Cnr Springs Rd &, Kerwyn Ave, 1.45pm-2pm
- Commercial Bay Mall, CBD, 7 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, 1.45pm-2.30pm
- Novi Lunch Bar, 25 Bowden Rd, Mt Wellington, 1.45pm-2pm
- Bus NX1 Lower Britomart to Constellation Drive, 2.31pm-3.59pm
- Spark Arena, 80 Mahuhu Crescent, Auckland Central, 3pm- midnight
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Burger King Wairau Park, 22 Link Drive, Wairau Valley, 5.30pm-6pm
- Hoyts Cinemas Wairau Park, 15 Link Drive, Wairau Valley, 6pm-8.30pm
- Portmans Shore City Mall Takapuna, 52-56 Anzac St, Takapuna, 6pm-10pm
- Train Britomart to Panmure, 9pm-9.30pm
Friday, August 13
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Train Panmure to Britomart, 7.30am-7.50am
- School bus (Go Bus Line S002C) to South Auckland Seventh Day Adventist or Aorere College or De La Salle College morning run, 7.45am-9.15am
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am
- Bus 129 Don Buck Rd Massey to Auckland CBD, 7.50am-8.30am
- Hirepool Equipment Hire, 301 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, 8.30am-8.45am
- AUT City campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 8am-4pm
- Optometry Lab Building 505 Room 358 Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 2 Boyle Cres, Grafton, 8am-10am
- McAuley High School Ōtāhuhu, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm
- Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.45am-3.15pm
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm
- NZ School of Tourism, 360 Queen St, Auckland Central, 9am-3pm
- Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, Auckland, 9.30am-3pm
- Bus NX2 Constellation Drive to Wellesley St, 9.40am-11.06am
- Spark Arena, 42-90 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell, 10am-10pm
- Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 11am-2.30pm
- Building 260 Room 115 OGGB Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre Auckland Uni City Campus, 12 Grafton Rd, Auckland CBD, 11.45am-2pm
- Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland CBD, 12.15pm-12.30pm
- Palsun Korean Restaurant, 57 Lorne St, Auckland CBD, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Revive Vegan Cafe, 33 Lorne St, Auckland CBD, 2.30pm-3.37pm
- School bus, Go Bus Line S003D, Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga, 3pm-4pm
- Mitre 10 Mega Glenfield, 15 Poland Rd, Wairau Valley, 3.15pm-3.45 pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Bus 309X Queen St-Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm
- West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 4.20pm-6pm
- Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 4.25pm-5.50pm
- The Cosmetic Clinic WestCity Mall, 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm
- Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 4.45pm-5.05pm
- Stirling Sports Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5pm-5.15pm
- Tapac The Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs, 100 Motions Road, Western Springs, 5pm-6pm
- JB HiFi Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.15pm-5.30pm
- HYPE DC, Westfield Albany Mall, 5.22pm-5.29pm
- Kmart Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.30pm-5.45pm
- Foodcourt Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45pm-6.15pm
- Matsu Sushi Bar Westfield Albany Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45-5.50pm
- Dotti Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 6pm-9.45pm
- Liquor King Ponsonby, 254 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.15pm-6.30pm
- The Warehouse Westfield Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 6.45pm-8.30pm
- Liquor Zone, 9-15 Wakefield St, Auckland CBD, 7pm-8pm
- Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen, 7 Sale St, Freemans Bay, 9pm-midnight
- Auckland Art Gallery, Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 2.45pm-5.45pm
- Train Britomart to Panmure, 4.30pm-4.50pm
- Albany Westfield Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 5.10pm-6.30pm
- Westside Fitness Henderson, 21 Catherine St, Henderson, 5.30pm-6.30pm
- Starbucks Westfield Albany Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45pm-6pm
- Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass, Birkenhead, 6pm-6.30pm
- Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm
- Black Bull Liquor Store, 54 Northcote Rd, Northcote, 6.40pm-6.45pm
- Chu Thai Eatery, 224 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.30pm-8pm
- Tank Westfield Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine Street, Henderson, 6.45pm-8.30pm
- Domino’s Pizza Beach Haven, 104 Beach Haven Rd, Beach Haven, 7.45pm-8pm
- Elevator ride Car Park L6 to Level 1 SkyCity Theatre, Victoria Street & Federal Street, Auckland CBD, 7.59pm-8.59pm
- Brews Ponsonby, 250 Ponsonby Rd, 8pm-8.15pm
- Liquor King Ponsonby, 254 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 8.15pm-8.45pm
- KFC Point Chevalier, 1170 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier, 9pm-10pm
- McDonald’s Stoddard Rd, 22 Stoddard Rd, Wesley, 10pm-10.30pm
- Bar 101, 18 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 11.43pm-1.13am
Saturday, August 14
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Denny’s CBD, 51 Hobson St, Auckland CBD, 1am-1.30am
- SkyCity Casino, 72 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD, 1.15am-3am
- Bar 101, 18 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 3am-3.15am
- McDonald’s Glenfield, Cnr Glenfield and Kaipatiki roads, Glenfield, 1am-1.15am
- Bunnings Warehouse Mt Roskill, 2 Carr Rd, Three Kings, 7.30am-7.50am
- Wiri Timber, 50 Frost Rd, Mt Roskill, 7.50am-8.15am
- New World Birkenhead, 180 Mokoia Rd, Chatswood, 8am-2.30pm
- Ground Floor walkway between Car Park 8 and Better Burger Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mount Wellington, 9.50am-11am
- Laundrycoin Laundromat, Takanini, 108 Great South Rd, Takanini, 10am-3pm
- Unichem Māngere Medical Pharmacy, 215 Massey Rd, Māngere East, 10am-10.10am
- Browns St Heliers Mall Cafe, 33-39 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers, 10am-11am
- Better Burger Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, 10am-10.30am
- Ground Floor Walkway between Better Burger and Car Park 8 Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, 10.30am-11.40am
- KFC Glenfield, 403 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 10.40am-6.30pm
- Level 3 Car Park to Level 1 including escalator Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 10.50am-noon
- Breadwinners Bakery, 8 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers, 10.50am-11.10am
- Stihl Shop Onehunga, 308 Church St, Penrose, 11am-11.15am
- The Warehouse, Glenfield Mall, 385 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 11am-11.10am
- Level 1 to Level 3 Car Park including escalator Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 11.10am-12.20pm
- Krispy Kreme Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 11am-12.10pm
- Pascoes, Glenfield Mall, Glenfield Rd, 11.30-11.45am
- Zone Bowling Botany, 500A Ti Rakau Dr, Northpark, 12.50pm-12.30pm
- Stihl Shop Glen Eden, 93 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, 12.30-1pm
- Pascoes, Glenfield Mall, Glenfield Rd, 1pm-1.15pm
- Athletics Auckland Running Event Cornwall Park, Cornwall Park, Green Lane West, Epsom, 1.30pm-4.30pm
- Manakau Super Strike Bowling, 573 Great South Rd, Manukau, 2pm-4.30pm
- Pak’nSave Wairau, 30 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 3.20pm-3.50pm
- GMANA Cars & Wholesales Autos Ōtāhuhu, 28 Atkinson Ave, Ōtāhuhu, 3.30pm-5.30pm
- Z Ōtāhuhu, 19 Princes St, Ōtāhuhu, 4pm-4.30pm
- Upland Liquor Spot, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 4pm-5pm
- Youth Practice Avondale Primary School Hall, Crayford St West, Avondale, 4pm-8pm
- Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 4.30pm-5.15pm
- Mission Bay Liquor Mission Bay, 21/35 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, 4.40pm-4.55pm
- Countdown Glenfield Mall, Cnr Bentley Ave and Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 5pm-5.15pm
- Burger Fuel Mission Bay, 61 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland, 5pm-5.15pm
- Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 5.30pm-10pm
- The Good Home Birkenhead, 83 Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 6.30pm-10pm
- Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball Aotea Centre Auckland, 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland CBD, 7pm-11pm
- Gangnam Style Korean BBQ Buffet Manukau, 726 Great South Rd, Manukau, 7.15pm-8.45pm
- Mobil Don Buck, Don Buck and Triangle roads, Massey, 10.15pm-10.20pm
Sunday, August 15
- Trail Run Event Totara Park Auckland, Totara Park, 90 Wairere Road, The Gardens, 8.30am-2.30pm
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Pl Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Samoan Assembly of God Church Māngere, 33 Andrew Baxter Dr, Māngere, 9am-3pm
- Crave Cafe, 6 Morningside Drive, Morningside, 9.30am-11.30am
- Countdown Glenfield Mall, Cnr Glenfield Rd and Downing St, Glenfield, 10.30am-11.15am
- Dotti Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 10am-6.30pm
- Central Auckland Church of Christ, 52 Hepburn St, Freemans Bay, 10.15am-12.02pm
- BP Birkenhead, 172-178 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 10.30am-10.45am
- Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mount Albert Rd, Mount Roskill, 11am-1.30pm
- Pak’nSave Wairau, 30-60 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 11am-12pm
- McDonald’s Glenfield, Cnr Glenfield & Kaipatiki Rd, Glenfield, 11.15am-11.45am
- Bus 70 from Symonds St to Panmure Station, 11.55am-1.30pm
- Elliot Stables, 1/41 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 12.10pm-1pm
- Latin Market near La Pachamama, Near 179a Archers Rd, Glenfield, 12.30pm-12.45pm
- Nandos Restaurant, 360 Queen St, Auckland CBD, 1pm-2.30pm
- Koffee Bar West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm
- Roscommon Superette, 4/255 Browns Rd, Manurewa, 1pm-1.30pm
- Glenfield Mall/Katsubi Japanese, Glenfield Rd & Downing St, Glenfield, 1pm-2pm
- Birkenhead Superette & Lotto, 43 Birkenhead Avenue, Birkenhead, 1pm-2pm
- Soymate Sushi West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm
- West City Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm
- The Pumphouse Theatre, 2A Manurere Ave, Takapuna, 1.30pm-7.30pm
- Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Wiri, 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Giga Net Cafe, L2 65 Wakefield St, Auckland Central, 2pm-4pm
- KFC Māngere, Mascot Ave & Wanstead Way, Māngere Central, 2.15pm-3.15pm
- Sunday school Church of Christ NZ Mount Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Countdown Takapuna, 10 Barrys Point Rd, 3.20pm-3.30pm
- Movie Monterey Takapuna, 32 Anzac St, 3.36pm-5.45pm
- Britomart Bus Station, 8-12 Queen St, Auckland Central, 4.10pm-4.20pm
- Bus 95C Britomart station to Glenfield, 4.20pm-5pm
- Laundromatic Chartwell, 27 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, 5.25pm-5.29pm
- Starbucks Westfield Albany mall, 219 Don McKinnon Dr, Albany, 5.45pm-6pm
- KFC Takapuna, 1 Taharoto Rd, 5.50pm-6.30pm
- Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm
- St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East, 10 Wickman Way, Māngere East, 6pm-7.30pm
- Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 7pm-9pm
- McDonald’s Auckland Airport, 12 Leonard Isitt Drive, Auckland Airport, 8pm-11.30pm
- Countdown, Lynfield, 570 Hillsborough Rd, Mt Roskill, 8pm-8.15pm
- BP Northcote, 50 Northcote Rd, Northcote, 7.15pm-7.30pm
- Assembly of God (AOG) Church Māngere, 33 Andrew Baxter Drive, 9am-3pm
Monday, August 16
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Mobil Clearview, 350 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, Kohimarama, 6am-6.15am
- Remuera Exchange, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 6.40am-7.17pm
- Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 7am-7.15am
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am
- Warehouse New Lynn, 7/13 Rata St, New Lynn, 7.45am-8.15am
- Pukekohe High School, 14 Harris St, Pukekohe, 8am-4.30pm
- Countdown Birkenhead, 71 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 8.10am-8.20am
- Green Bay High School, 143-161 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm
- St Honores Bakery, 71 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 8.20pm-8.25pm
- Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.40am-3.45pm
- Avondale College, 51 Victor St, 8.45am-12pm
- Lynfield College, 191 White Swan Rd, Mt Roskill, 8.45am-3pm
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm
- Northcote College, 1 Kauri Glen Rd, Northcote, 9am-3pm
- Building 503 Room 124 Grafton Campus, 85 Park Rd, Grafton, 9am-11am
- Hong Kong Bakery Māngere Bridge, Māngere, 9.20am-9.45am
- Ulutoa and Sons, 87 Māngere Rd, Ōtāhuhu, 9.30am-9.45am
- Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, 9.30am-3pm
- Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 9.58am-11.18am
- Takanini Countdown, 228 Great South Rd, Takanini, 10am-10.10am
- Pinati’s Keke Pua’a, 19A Queen St, Ōtāhuhu, 10am-10.30am
- AUT Library Level 3 City Campu, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 10.15am-5pm
- AUT North Campus, 90 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, 10.40am-4pm
- Bunnings Mt Roskill, 2 Carr Rd, Three Kings, 9.45am-10.45am
- Taste of Samoa, 3/24 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson, 11am-1pm
- Z Harris Rd Service Station, 142 Harris Rd, East Tamaki, noon- 12.10pm
- Nandos Botany, 1 Town Centre Dr, East Tamaki, noon-12.45pm
- Knobs & Knockers Grafton, 1 Burton Street, Grafton, noon-12.20pm
- Subway 25 Symonds St, 25 Symonds St, Auckland Central, noon-12.30pm
- Countdown Manurewa, 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa, noon-12.30pm
- Jets Gym, Otahuhu, 9/217 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu, noon-3pm
- Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 12.30pm-12.45pm
- Dress Smart Onehunga, 151 Arthur St, Onehunga, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Passion Bakery, 34 Birkdale Rd, Birkdale, 12.45pm-1.15pm
- Level 3 Kate Edgar Information Commons City Campus University of Auckland, 9 Symonds St, Auckland CBD, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Glassons Queens St Auckland CBD, 186 Queen St, Auckland Central, 1pm-2pm
- Seaworld Fisheries Ōtara, 122 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 1.15pm-1.20pm
- Wymondley Rd Superette, 2 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 2pm-2.10pm
- Devonport Pharmacy, 33 Victoria Rd, Devonport, 2.15pm-2.30pm
- Pizza Hutt Birkenhead, 3/75 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 1pm-2pm
- Coyle Park, Point Chevalier Beach, 2pm-2.45 pm
- School bus (Go Bus line S003D) Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga afternoon run, 3pm-4pm
- Bus 001 McAuley School to Robertson Rd Favona, 3pm-4pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Bus 942 Northcote College to Lake Rd, 3.30pm-3.50pm
- Bus 309X Queen St-Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm
- Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 3.57pm-5.21pm
- Green Bay Takeaways, 56B Godley Rd, Green Bay, 4pm-4.15pm
- Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm
- Countdown Westgate Shopping Centre, Massey, Cnr Westgate & Fernhill Drive, Massey, 5pm-6pm
- Upland Liquor Spot, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 5.30pm-6pm
- Moretons Bar & Restaurant St Heliers, 425 Tamaki Drive, St Heliers, 5.45pm-8pm
- Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm
- St Pierre’s Sushi Ponsonby, 314 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.30pm-7pm
- New World Mt Roskill, 53 May Rd, Mt Roskill, 7pm-7.20pm
- Pak’nSave Clendon Park, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 7pm-7.30pm
- Snap Fitness 24/7 Mt Roskill, 22 Stoddard Rd, Wesley, 9pm-11pm
Tuesday, August 17
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- McDonald’s New Lynn 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 5.15am-4pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.30am-8.30am
- Green Bay High School, 143-161 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm
- Bus 041 Robertson Rd Favona to McAuley School, 7.30am-9am
- School bus, GO BUS Line S002C, to South Auckland Seventh Day Adventist or Aorere College or De La Salle College, morning run, 7.45am-9.15am
- Pukekohe High School, 14 Harris St, Pukekohe, 8am-4.30pm
- Z Petrol Station Manurewa, 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, 8am-8.15am
- De La Salle High School, 81 Gray Ave, Māngere East, 8.15am-3.45pm
- Bus 926 15 Bently Avenue to Glenfield Mall, 8.20am-8.30am
- Western Springs College, 100 Motions Rd, Western Springs, 8.30am-10.30am
- McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm
- Bus 95B or 95C Glenfield Mall to Northcote College, 8.27am-8.40am
- Passion Bakery, 34 Birkdale Rd, Birkdale, 8.30am-9.45 am
- Lynfield College, 191 White Swan Road, Mount Roskill, 8.45am-3pm
- PlaceMakers New Lynn, 17 Clark St, New Lynn, 9am-9.40am
- The Warehouse Clendon, Cnr Roscommon & Palmer Rd, Clendon Park, 9am-11am
- Rosebank School Avondale, 217 Rosebank Rd, Avondale, 9am-3pm
- Wymondley Early Learning Centre, 77s Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 8.50am-9.10am
- Pak’nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 9am-11am
- Northcote College, 1 Kauri Glen Rd, Northcote, 9am-2.30pm
- Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm
- Unichem Pharmacy Birkenhead, Birkenhead Ave Shop 28, 9.15am-9.30am
- Bus 70 Pakuranga Town Centre to Botany Town Centre, 9.38am-9.52am
- Dentist Ōtara, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 9.45am-11.45am
- Botany Town Centre Bus Stop, Town Centre Drive, East Tamaki, 9.52am-9.57am
- The Village Dairy, 543 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 10am-10.15am
- Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 10.05am-11.25am
- Countdown Botany Downs, Cnr Te Irirangi Drive & Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, 10.20am-10.30am
- KFC Botany Downs, 452 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, 10.30am-10.40am
- The Local Doctors GP Ōtara, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 10.45am-3.15pm
- Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.45am-7.15pm
- Bus 25B Blockhouse Bay to City Centre, 11am-11.30am
- Mobil Māngere, 747 Massey Rd, Māngere, 11am-11.30am
- Western Indoor Bowling Association Inc New Lynn, 38 Portage Rd, 11am-3pm
- Clendon Dairy Clendon Park, 469 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park, 11.30am-noon
- Auckland University of Technology, 2 Governor Fitzroy Place, Auckland Central, 11.30am-1pm
- AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 11.40am-5pm
- Jets Gym Ōtāhuhu, 9/217 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu, noon-3pm
- Dress Smart Onehunga, 151 Arthur St, Onehunga, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Countdown Māngere Mall, Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive, Māngere, 12.30pm-1pm
- Michelia Canteen, 3B/33 Mount St, Auckland Central, 12.40pm-1.10pm
- Meadowbank Roast, 8 Saint Johns Rd, Meadowbank, 1pm-1.15pm
- Stats 101 Room 12 OGGB Lecture Building 260 Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre City Campus University of Auckland, 12 Grafton Rd, Auckland CBD, 1pm-2.15pm
- Forte Convenience, 37 Symonds St, Grafton, 1.10pm-2.20pm
- Remuera Exchange Auckland, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 1.33pm-1.35pm
- Mamak Malaysian Restaurant, 50 Kitchener St, Auckland Central, 1.15pm-1.30pm
- Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 1.45pm-2.15pm
- Munchy Mart Auckland University Campus, 11 Symonds St, Auckland CBD, 2pm-2.15pm
- Horizon Radiology, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 2.15pm-2.30pm
- Bus 95B or 95C Northcote College to Glenfield, 2.30pm-3.20pm
- Lumino Glenfield Dental Centre, 418 Glenfield Rd, 2.50pm-6pm
- School bus (Go Bus Line S003D) Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga afternoon run, 3pm-4pm
- Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, Auckland, 3.15pm-3.45pm
- Bus 001 McAuley School to Robertson Rd Favona, 3.15pm-4pm
- Bus 309X Queen St Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm
- Optometry Lab Room 039 MDL Ground floor Building 502 Grafton campus University of Auckland, 85 Park Rd, Grafton, 4pm-6pm
- The Local Doctors GP Practice, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 4.21pm-8.30pm
- Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm
- SuperValue Avondale 2021 Great North Rd, Avondale, 5pm-6.30pm
- Supervalue Avondale, 2021 Great North Rd, Avondale, 5.15pm-5.30pm
- Countdown Māngere Mall, Bader Drive, Māngere, 5.15pm-5.19pm
- Domino’s Birkenhead, Unit A/174 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 5.30pm-5.40pm
- Upland Liquor Stop, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 5.30pm-6pm
- McDonald's Stoddard Rd, 22 Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, 5.45pm-5.50pm
- Engineering Building City Campus University of Auckland, 20 Symonds St, Auckland Central, 6pm-6.30pm
- McDonald’s New Lynn, 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 6pm-10.30pm
- Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 6.13pm-7.41pm
- West Liquor Greenbay, 58 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 6pm-6.15pm
- Pizza Club Avondale, 9/2 Lansford Cres, Avondale, 6.15pm-6.30pm
- Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 6pm-7pm
- Pizza Hut Māngere, 1/44 Orly Avenue, Māngere, 6pm-6.20pm
- Maskell St Liquor, 29 Maskell St, St Heliers, 6.30pm-7pm
- McDonald’s Manukau, 2 Ronwood Ave, 6.30pm-7.15pm
- Farro Grey Lynn, 34 Westmoreland St West, Grey Lynn, 6.37pm-6.50pm
- Lone Star Alexandra Park, 223D Green Lane West Epsom, 6.38pm-8.15pm
- Countdown Grey Lynn, 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, 6.52pm-7.15pm
- Van Lam Takeaway, 282 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, 7pm-7.15pm
- New World Green Bay, 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 7pm-8pm
- Kumon New Lynn Education Centre, 3119 Great North Rd, New Lynn, 7.30pm-7.45pm
- Wymondley Rd Superette, 2 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 7.40pm-7.45pm
- Countdown Greenlane, 326 Great South Rd, Greenlane, 8.27pm-8.50pm
- Kmart St Lukes, 72 St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert, 8.45pm-9.05pm
- Mobil Blockhouse Bay Avondale, 262 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale, 10.30pm-11pm
Wednesday, August 18
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, 9.30am-3pm
- Farro Grey Lynn, 34 Westmoreland St West, Grey Lynn, 4.33pm-4.45pm
- Countdown Grey Lynn, 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, 4.55pm-5.30pm
- Mobil Ōtara, 138/142 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 5.30pm-5.45pm
- Pak’nSave Royal Oak, 691 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak, 6.45pm-8.30pm
Thursday, August 19
- Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm
- Countdown Takanini, 228 Great South Rd, Takanini, 7am-7.10am
- Caltex Blockhouse Bay, 505 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Blockhouse Bay, 11.15pm-11.30pm
- New World Papatoetoe, 63 George St, Papatoetoe, 9.53am-10.30am
- Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, noon-12.15pm
- Chatters Laundromat Māngere, 5A Wanstead Way, Māngere, 2.19pm-3pm
- Auckland Domestic Airport, 1 Ray Emery Dr, Auckland Airport, 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Countdown Manukau, 652 Great South Rd, Manukau, 4.53pm-5.30pm
Friday, August 20
- Countdown Māngere Mall, Bader Drive, Māngere, 8pm-8.45pm
- Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, 9.50am-10.15am
- Seaworld Fisheries Ōtara, 122 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 10.50am-10.55am
Saturday, August 21
- Laundromat, 11 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 8.40am-10.30am
- Countdown Greenlane, 326 Great South Rd, Greenlane, 12.30pm-1.15pm
- Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, Auckland, noon-12.10pm
- New World Southmall Manurewa, 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa, Auckland, 3pm-3.15pm
- Crystal Laundromat New Lynn, 3041 Great North Rd, New Lynn, 3.45pm-4.30pm
Sunday, August 22
- Pak’nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 10.30am-11.45am
Coromandel
Friday, August 13
- Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel, 5 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 6.39pm-7.40pm
- Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 7.40pm-8.30pm
Saturday, August 14
- BP Gas Station Coromandel, Tiki Rd, Coromandel, 9.30am-9.40am
- Driving Creek Railway Tours booking office, 380 Driving Creek Rd, Coromandel, 10.30am-10.50am
- Jaks Cafe & Bar, 104 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 10.50am-11.30am
- Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel train tour, 380 Driving Creek Rd, 11.20am-1pm
- Hereford 'n' a Pickle, 2318 Colville Rd, Coromandel, 1.25pm-2.15pm
- Taras Beads, 1/75 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 3pm-3.10pm
- Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel, 151 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 3.30pm-3.35pm
- Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 6.17pm-7.11pm
- Star and Garter Hotel, 5 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 7.11pm-9pm
Sunday, August 15
- Taras Beads, 1/75 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 10am-10.05am
- Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 10.14am-11.10am
- Woodturners Cafe, 3815 State Highway 2, Mangatarata, 12.40pm-1.25pm
Central North Island
Monday, August 16
- BP Tokoroa, 32 Main Rd, Tokoroa, 3pm-4pm
- Waiouru public toilets, 15 State Highway 1, Waiouru, 6.30pm-7pm
- Z Petrol Station Waiouru, 11 State Highway 1, Waiouru, 6.30pm-7pm
- BP Connect, 92-94 Bridge Street, Bulls, 9.30pm-10pm
Wellington
Sunday, August 15
- Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm
Tuesday, August 17
- St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15 pm-5.30 pm
- The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm
- One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm
- 1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 7pm-9pm
- Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm
Wednesday, August 18
- Pak’nSave Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am
- Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm
- Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm
Thursday, August 19
- Pak’nSave Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm
- Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm
-
Wellington Domestic Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, 5.30pm-6.15pm
Friday, August 20
-
Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am
If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.
This file was last updated at 2.26pm on August 24.