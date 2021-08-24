Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 24

There are now more than 400 locations of interest linked to the Delta Covid-19 outbreak that forced New Zealand back into lockdown.

The Ministry of Health’s website shows 431 times and locations of interest, with new locations in Auckland added on Tuesday, including a Farro supermarket, AUT’s city campus and a clothing store in a busy mall.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland University of Technology’s city campus is among the newest locations of interest.

Where the locations of interest are

The vast majority of locations of interest are in Auckland, and include universities, schools, buses, and supermarkets.

Locations on or before August 7 have been removed from the list as the Ministry of Health said “they are no longer considered to be locations of interest”.

Each day Stuff will add the newest locations to our list below by displaying them in bold.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are:

Auckland

Monday, August 9

Remuera Exchange, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 6.30am-7.45am

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 185 Glen Gary Ave, Auckland, 7.45am-8.30am

One Stop Mechanical Mt Wellington, Cnr Kalmia and Sultan streets, 8am-8.30am

Green Bay High School, 143-166 Godley Road, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-12pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, Auckland, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Mexico Britomart, 23 Britomart Place, 5.55pm-8.15pm

Unistrut Mt Wellington, 6 Arthur Brown Place, 8.45am-10.15am

Tuesday, August 10

Bus 18 New Lynn to CBD, 8.30am-11am

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm

Unistrut Mt Wellington, 6 Arthur Brown Place, 10am-10.30am

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.45am-7pm

Bus 25B Blockhouse Bay to City Centre, 11am-11.30am

Bus 97B Birkdale to Auckland CBD (Queen St Viaduct), 11.30am-noon

Bus 97B Birkdale to Auckland CBD, 11.30am-noon

Charmate Restaurant Auckland CBD, 17 Swanson St, Auckland Central, 11.45am-12.15pm

Taco Bell Auckland CBD, 3 Shortland St, Auckland Central, 12.30pm-1pm

Starbucks Auckland CBD, 220 Queen St, Auckland Central, 12.45pm-1.30pm

St Pierre's Sushi, 20 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 1pm-1.15pm

McDonald’s Auckland CBD, 268 Queen St, Auckland Central, 1pm-2pm

The Warehouse Auckland CBD, 21 Elliott St, 1.15pm-1.30pm

Event Cinemas Queen St, 1/291 Queen St, 1.30pm-4pm

Gongcha Bubble Tea, 164 Queen St, 1.45pm-1.55pm

Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 2.15pm-2.45 pm

McDonald’s New Lynn, 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 3pm-3.30pm

Lynn Mall Shopping Centre, 3058 Great North Road, New Lynn, 3pm-6pm

Bus 97B Auckland CBD (Queen St Viaduct) to Birkdale, 5pm-6pm

Blockhouse Bay Community, 524 Blockhouse Bar Rd, Blockhouse Bay, 5pm-10pm

McDonald’s Wairau Valley, 142 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 9.35pm-9.40pm

Wednesday, August 11

Bus 325 Ōtara to Ōtāhuhu, 7.30am-9am

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am

Train Panmure to Britomart, Auckland Central, 8.30am-9am

McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm

AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, 9.30am-8.30pm

Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 9.42am-11.09am

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.15am-2.45pm

St Pierre’s Sushi Elliot St, 20 Elliott St, 11.30am-noon

Icco Sake Bar, 601 New North Rd, Morningside, 11.30am-1pm

Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 2.30pm-3pm

Countdown Lincoln Rd, 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, 2.56pm-3.30pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre and Library, 595 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, 3.30pm-3.45pm

Playground Te Atatū Peninsula, 591 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 4.32pm-6.02pm

Event Cinemas Queen St, 1/291 Queen St, noon-2pm

Room 416 WZ Building AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 3pm-4pm

Westside Fitness Henderson, 21 Catherine St, Henderson, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Takapuna Beach Walkway/Playground, 16 The Strand, 6.30pm-11.45pm

Train Britomart to Panmure, 8.30pm-9pm

Thursday, August 12

Bus 97 Birkenhead to Britomart, Auckland Central, 7.30am-7.45am

Green Bay High School, 143- 61 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm

McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm

Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.45am-3.15pm

NZ School of Tourism, 360 Queen St, Auckland Central, 9am-3pm

Crumb Grey Lynn, Ariki St, Grey Lynn, 10am-10.10am

Food Village Manurewa, 235 Browns Rd, Manurewa, 10am-10.15am

Farro Fresh North Shore, Cnr Constellation Drive and Parkway Drive, Mairangi Bay, 10.20am-10.40am

Bus NX1 Constellation Drive to St Patrick's Cathedral, 10.40am-12.30pm

Popking Kids’ Indoor Playground, Mt Albert, 2 Wagener Place, Mt Albert, 12pm-5pm

Won Sushi Donburi, 290 Queen St, 12pm-1pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral Auckland CBD, 43 Wyndham St, Auckland CBD, 12.15pm-1.15pm

Glasscorp Limited Albany, 124 Bush Rd, Rosedale, 12.30pm-1pm

Unique Hardware Rosedale, 1/16 Arrenway Drive, Rosedale, 12.30pm-1pm

Subway East Tamaki, Cnr Springs Rd &, Kerwyn Ave, 1.45pm-2pm

Commercial Bay Mall, CBD, 7 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, 1.45pm-2.30pm

Novi Lunch Bar, 25 Bowden Rd, Mt Wellington, 1.45pm-2pm

Bus NX1 Lower Britomart to Constellation Drive, 2.31pm-3.59pm

Spark Arena, 80 Mahuhu Crescent, Auckland Central, 3pm- midnight

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Burger King Wairau Park, 22 Link Drive, Wairau Valley, 5.30pm-6pm

Hoyts Cinemas Wairau Park, 15 Link Drive, Wairau Valley, 6pm-8.30pm

Portmans Shore City Mall Takapuna, 52-56 Anzac St, Takapuna, 6pm-10pm

Train Britomart to Panmure, 9pm-9.30pm

Friday, August 13

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Train Panmure to Britomart, 7.30am-7.50am

School bus (Go Bus Line S002C) to South Auckland Seventh Day Adventist or Aorere College or De La Salle College morning run, 7.45am-9.15am

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am

Bus 129 Don Buck Rd Massey to Auckland CBD, 7.50am-8.30am

Hirepool Equipment Hire, 301 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, 8.30am-8.45am

AUT City campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 8am-4pm

Optometry Lab Building 505 Room 358 Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 2 Boyle Cres, Grafton, 8am-10am

McAuley High School Ōtāhuhu, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm

Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.45am-3.15pm

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm

NZ School of Tourism, 360 Queen St, Auckland Central, 9am-3pm

Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, Auckland, 9.30am-3pm

Bus NX2 Constellation Drive to Wellesley St, 9.40am-11.06am

Spark Arena, 42-90 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell, 10am-10pm

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 11am-2.30pm

Building 260 Room 115 OGGB Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre Auckland Uni City Campus, 12 Grafton Rd, Auckland CBD, 11.45am-2pm

Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland CBD, 12.15pm-12.30pm

Palsun Korean Restaurant, 57 Lorne St, Auckland CBD, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Revive Vegan Cafe, 33 Lorne St, Auckland CBD, 2.30pm-3.37pm

School bus, Go Bus Line S003D, Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga, 3pm-4pm

Mitre 10 Mega Glenfield, 15 Poland Rd, Wairau Valley, 3.15pm-3.45 pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Bus 309X Queen St-Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm

West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 4.20pm-6pm

Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 4.25pm-5.50pm

The Cosmetic Clinic WestCity Mall, 4.30pm-5.30pm

Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 4.45pm-5.05pm

Stirling Sports Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5pm-5.15pm

Tapac The Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs, 100 Motions Road, Western Springs, 5pm-6pm

JB HiFi Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.15pm-5.30pm

HYPE DC, Westfield Albany Mall, 5.22pm-5.29pm

Kmart Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.30pm-5.45pm

Foodcourt Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45pm-6.15pm

Matsu Sushi Bar Westfield Albany Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45-5.50pm

Dotti Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 6pm-9.45pm

Liquor King Ponsonby, 254 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.15pm-6.30pm

The Warehouse Westfield Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 6.45pm-8.30pm

Liquor Zone, 9-15 Wakefield St, Auckland CBD, 7pm-8pm

Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen, 7 Sale St, Freemans Bay, 9pm-midnight

Auckland Art Gallery, Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 2.45pm-5.45pm

Train Britomart to Panmure, 4.30pm-4.50pm

Albany Westfield Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 5.10pm-6.30pm

Westside Fitness Henderson, 21 Catherine St, Henderson, 5.30pm-6.30pm

Starbucks Westfield Albany Mall, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, 5.45pm-6pm

Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass, Birkenhead, 6pm-6.30pm

Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm

Black Bull Liquor Store, 54 Northcote Rd, Northcote, 6.40pm-6.45pm

Chu Thai Eatery, 224 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.30pm-8pm

Tank Westfield Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine Street, Henderson, 6.45pm-8.30pm

Domino’s Pizza Beach Haven, 104 Beach Haven Rd, Beach Haven, 7.45pm-8pm

Elevator ride Car Park L6 to Level 1 SkyCity Theatre, Victoria Street & Federal Street, Auckland CBD, 7.59pm-8.59pm

Brews Ponsonby, 250 Ponsonby Rd, 8pm-8.15pm

Liquor King Ponsonby, 254 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 8.15pm-8.45pm

KFC Point Chevalier, 1170 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier, 9pm-10pm

McDonald’s Stoddard Rd, 22 Stoddard Rd, Wesley, 10pm-10.30pm

Bar 101, 18 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 11.43pm-1.13am

Saturday, August 14

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Denny’s CBD, 51 Hobson St, Auckland CBD, 1am-1.30am

SkyCity Casino, 72 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD, 1.15am-3am

Bar 101, 18 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 3am-3.15am

McDonald’s Glenfield, Cnr Glenfield and Kaipatiki roads, Glenfield, 1am-1.15am

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Roskill, 2 Carr Rd, Three Kings, 7.30am-7.50am

Wiri Timber, 50 Frost Rd, Mt Roskill, 7.50am-8.15am

New World Birkenhead, 180 Mokoia Rd, Chatswood, 8am-2.30pm

Ground Floor walkway between Car Park 8 and Better Burger Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mount Wellington, 9.50am-11am

Laundrycoin Laundromat, Takanini, 108 Great South Rd, Takanini, 10am-3pm

Unichem Māngere Medical Pharmacy, 215 Massey Rd, Māngere East, 10am-10.10am

Browns St Heliers Mall Cafe, 33-39 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers, 10am-11am

Better Burger Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, 10am-10.30am

Ground Floor Walkway between Better Burger and Car Park 8 Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, 10.30am-11.40am

KFC Glenfield, 403 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 10.40am-6.30pm

Level 3 Car Park to Level 1 including escalator Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 10.50am-noon

Breadwinners Bakery, 8 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers, 10.50am-11.10am

Stihl Shop Onehunga, 308 Church St, Penrose, 11am-11.15am

The Warehouse, Glenfield Mall, 385 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 11am-11.10am

Level 1 to Level 3 Car Park including escalator Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 11.10am-12.20pm

Krispy Kreme Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, 11am-12.10pm

Pascoes, Glenfield Mall, Glenfield Rd, 11.30-11.45am

Zone Bowling Botany, 500A Ti Rakau Dr, Northpark, 12.50pm-12.30pm

Stihl Shop Glen Eden, 93 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, 12.30-1pm

Pascoes, Glenfield Mall, Glenfield Rd, 1pm-1.15pm

Athletics Auckland Running Event Cornwall Park, Cornwall Park, Green Lane West, Epsom, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Manakau Super Strike Bowling, 573 Great South Rd, Manukau, 2pm-4.30pm

Pak’nSave Wairau, 30 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 3.20pm-3.50pm

GMANA Cars & Wholesales Autos Ōtāhuhu, 28 Atkinson Ave, Ōtāhuhu, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Z Ōtāhuhu, 19 Princes St, Ōtāhuhu, 4pm-4.30pm

Upland Liquor Spot, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 4pm-5pm

Youth Practice Avondale Primary School Hall, Crayford St West, Avondale, 4pm-8pm

Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 4.30pm-5.15pm

Mission Bay Liquor Mission Bay, 21/35 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, 4.40pm-4.55pm

Countdown Glenfield Mall, Cnr Bentley Ave and Glenfield Rd, Glenfield, 5pm-5.15pm

Burger Fuel Mission Bay, 61 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland, 5pm-5.15pm

Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 5.30pm-10pm

The Good Home Birkenhead, 83 Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 6.30pm-10pm

Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball Aotea Centre Auckland, 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland CBD, 7pm-11pm

Gangnam Style Korean BBQ Buffet Manukau, 726 Great South Rd, Manukau, 7.15pm-8.45pm

Mobil Don Buck, Don Buck and Triangle roads, Massey, 10.15pm-10.20pm

Sunday, August 15

Trail Run Event Totara Park Auckland, Totara Park, 90 Wairere Road, The Gardens, 8.30am-2.30pm

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Pl Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Samoan Assembly of God Church Māngere, 33 Andrew Baxter Dr, Māngere, 9am-3pm

Crave Cafe, 6 Morningside Drive, Morningside, 9.30am-11.30am

Countdown Glenfield Mall, Cnr Glenfield Rd and Downing St, Glenfield, 10.30am-11.15am

Dotti Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, 10am-6.30pm

Central Auckland Church of Christ, 52 Hepburn St, Freemans Bay, 10.15am-12.02pm

BP Birkenhead, 172-178 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 10.30am-10.45am

Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mount Albert Rd, Mount Roskill, 11am-1.30pm

Pak’nSave Wairau, 30-60 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, 11am-12pm

McDonald’s Glenfield, Cnr Glenfield & Kaipatiki Rd, Glenfield, 11.15am-11.45am

Bus 70 from Symonds St to Panmure Station, 11.55am-1.30pm

Elliot Stables, 1/41 Elliott St, Auckland CBD, 12.10pm-1pm

Latin Market near La Pachamama, Near 179a Archers Rd, Glenfield, 12.30pm-12.45pm

Nandos Restaurant, 360 Queen St, Auckland CBD, 1pm-2.30pm

Koffee Bar West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm

Roscommon Superette, 4/255 Browns Rd, Manurewa, 1pm-1.30pm

Glenfield Mall/Katsubi Japanese, Glenfield Rd & Downing St, Glenfield, 1pm-2pm

Birkenhead Superette & Lotto, 43 Birkenhead Avenue, Birkenhead, 1pm-2pm

Soymate Sushi West City Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm

West City Mall Henderson, 7 Catherine St, Henderson, 1pm-3pm

The Pumphouse Theatre, 2A Manurere Ave, Takapuna, 1.30pm-7.30pm

Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Wiri, 1.30pm-2.30pm

Giga Net Cafe, L2 65 Wakefield St, Auckland Central, 2pm-4pm

KFC Māngere, Mascot Ave & Wanstead Way, Māngere Central, 2.15pm-3.15pm

Sunday school Church of Christ NZ Mount Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Countdown Takapuna, 10 Barrys Point Rd, 3.20pm-3.30pm

Movie Monterey Takapuna, 32 Anzac St, 3.36pm-5.45pm

Britomart Bus Station, 8-12 Queen St, Auckland Central, 4.10pm-4.20pm

Bus 95C Britomart station to Glenfield, 4.20pm-5pm

Laundromatic Chartwell, 27 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, 5.25pm-5.29pm

Starbucks Westfield Albany mall, 219 Don McKinnon Dr, Albany, 5.45pm-6pm

KFC Takapuna, 1 Taharoto Rd, 5.50pm-6.30pm

Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm

St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East, 10 Wickman Way, Māngere East, 6pm-7.30pm

Church of Christ Mt Roskill, 361 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Roskill, 7pm-9pm

McDonald’s Auckland Airport, 12 Leonard Isitt Drive, Auckland Airport, 8pm-11.30pm

Countdown, Lynfield, 570 Hillsborough Rd, Mt Roskill, 8pm-8.15pm

BP Northcote, 50 Northcote Rd, Northcote, 7.15pm-7.30pm

Assembly of God (AOG) Church Māngere, 33 Andrew Baxter Drive, 9am-3pm

Monday, August 16

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Mobil Clearview, 350 Saint Heliers Bay Rd, Kohimarama, 6am-6.15am

Remuera Exchange, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 6.40am-7.17pm

Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 7am-7.15am

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.45am-8.30am

Warehouse New Lynn, 7/13 Rata St, New Lynn, 7.45am-8.15am

Pukekohe High School, 14 Harris St, Pukekohe, 8am-4.30pm

Countdown Birkenhead, 71 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 8.10am-8.20am

Green Bay High School, 143-161 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm

St Honores Bakery, 71 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 8.20pm-8.25pm

Avondale College, 51 Victor St, Avondale, 8.40am-3.45pm

Avondale College, 51 Victor St, 8.45am-12pm

Lynfield College, 191 White Swan Rd, Mt Roskill, 8.45am-3pm

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm

Northcote College, 1 Kauri Glen Rd, Northcote, 9am-3pm

Building 503 Room 124 Grafton Campus, 85 Park Rd, Grafton, 9am-11am

Hong Kong Bakery Māngere Bridge, Māngere, 9.20am-9.45am

Ulutoa and Sons, 87 Māngere Rd, Ōtāhuhu, 9.30am-9.45am

Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, 9.30am-3pm

Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 9.58am-11.18am

Takanini Countdown, 228 Great South Rd, Takanini, 10am-10.10am

Pinati’s Keke Pua’a, 19A Queen St, Ōtāhuhu, 10am-10.30am

AUT Library Level 3 City Campu, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 10.15am-5pm

AUT North Campus, 90 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, 10.40am-4pm

Bunnings Mt Roskill, 2 Carr Rd, Three Kings, 9.45am-10.45am

Taste of Samoa, 3/24 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson, 11am-1pm

Z Harris Rd Service Station, 142 Harris Rd, East Tamaki, noon- 12.10pm

Nandos Botany, 1 Town Centre Dr, East Tamaki, noon-12.45pm

Knobs & Knockers Grafton, 1 Burton Street, Grafton, noon-12.20pm

Subway 25 Symonds St, 25 Symonds St, Auckland Central, noon-12.30pm

Countdown Manurewa, 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa, noon-12.30pm

Jets Gym, Otahuhu, 9/217 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu, noon-3pm

Countdown Birkenhead, Cnr Highbury Pass & Birkenhead Ave, Birkenhead, 12.30pm-12.45pm

Dress Smart Onehunga, 151 Arthur St, Onehunga, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Passion Bakery, 34 Birkdale Rd, Birkdale, 12.45pm-1.15pm

Level 3 Kate Edgar Information Commons City Campus University of Auckland, 9 Symonds St, Auckland CBD, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Glassons Queens St Auckland CBD, 186 Queen St, Auckland Central, 1pm-2pm

Seaworld Fisheries Ōtara, 122 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 1.15pm-1.20pm

Wymondley Rd Superette, 2 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 2pm-2.10pm

Devonport Pharmacy, 33 Victoria Rd, Devonport, 2.15pm-2.30pm

Pizza Hutt Birkenhead, 3/75 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 1pm-2pm

Coyle Park, Point Chevalier Beach, 2pm-2.45 pm

School bus (Go Bus line S003D) Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga afternoon run, 3pm-4pm

Bus 001 McAuley School to Robertson Rd Favona, 3pm-4pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Bus 942 Northcote College to Lake Rd, 3.30pm-3.50pm

Bus 309X Queen St-Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm

Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 3.57pm-5.21pm

Green Bay Takeaways, 56B Godley Rd, Green Bay, 4pm-4.15pm

Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm

Countdown Westgate Shopping Centre, Massey, Cnr Westgate & Fernhill Drive, Massey, 5pm-6pm

Upland Liquor Spot, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 5.30pm-6pm

Moretons Bar & Restaurant St Heliers, 425 Tamaki Drive, St Heliers, 5.45pm-8pm

Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 6pm-7pm

St Pierre’s Sushi Ponsonby, 314 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, 6.30pm-7pm

New World Mt Roskill, 53 May Rd, Mt Roskill, 7pm-7.20pm

Pak’nSave Clendon Park, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 7pm-7.30pm

Snap Fitness 24/7 Mt Roskill, 22 Stoddard Rd, Wesley, 9pm-11pm

Tuesday, August 17

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

McDonald’s New Lynn 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 5.15am-4pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, 7.30am-8.30am

Green Bay High School, 143-161 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 8.15am-3.30pm

Bus 041 Robertson Rd Favona to McAuley School, 7.30am-9am

School bus, GO BUS Line S002C, to South Auckland Seventh Day Adventist or Aorere College or De La Salle College, morning run, 7.45am-9.15am

Pukekohe High School, 14 Harris St, Pukekohe, 8am-4.30pm

Z Petrol Station Manurewa, 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, 8am-8.15am

De La Salle High School, 81 Gray Ave, Māngere East, 8.15am-3.45pm

Bus 926 15 Bently Avenue to Glenfield Mall, 8.20am-8.30am

Western Springs College, 100 Motions Rd, Western Springs, 8.30am-10.30am

McAuley High School, 26 High St, Ōtāhuhu, 8.30am-3.15pm

Bus 95B or 95C Glenfield Mall to Northcote College, 8.27am-8.40am

Passion Bakery, 34 Birkdale Rd, Birkdale, 8.30am-9.45 am

Lynfield College, 191 White Swan Road, Mount Roskill, 8.45am-3pm

PlaceMakers New Lynn, 17 Clark St, New Lynn, 9am-9.40am

The Warehouse Clendon, Cnr Roscommon & Palmer Rd, Clendon Park, 9am-11am

Rosebank School Avondale, 217 Rosebank Rd, Avondale, 9am-3pm

Wymondley Early Learning Centre, 77s Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 8.50am-9.10am

Pak’nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 9am-11am

Northcote College, 1 Kauri Glen Rd, Northcote, 9am-2.30pm

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay, 9am-3pm

Unichem Pharmacy Birkenhead, Birkenhead Ave Shop 28, 9.15am-9.30am

Bus 70 Pakuranga Town Centre to Botany Town Centre, 9.38am-9.52am

Dentist Ōtara, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 9.45am-11.45am

Botany Town Centre Bus Stop, Town Centre Drive, East Tamaki, 9.52am-9.57am

The Village Dairy, 543 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 10am-10.15am

Bus NX2 Sunnynook Bus Station to Wellesley St, 10.05am-11.25am

Countdown Botany Downs, Cnr Te Irirangi Drive & Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, 10.20am-10.30am

KFC Botany Downs, 452 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, 10.30am-10.40am

The Local Doctors GP Ōtara, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 10.45am-3.15pm

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland CBD, 10.45am-7.15pm

Bus 25B Blockhouse Bay to City Centre, 11am-11.30am

Mobil Māngere, 747 Massey Rd, Māngere, 11am-11.30am

Western Indoor Bowling Association Inc New Lynn, 38 Portage Rd, 11am-3pm

Clendon Dairy Clendon Park, 469 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park, 11.30am-noon

Auckland University of Technology, 2 Governor Fitzroy Place, Auckland Central, 11.30am-1pm

AUT City Campus, 55 Wellesley St East, Auckland Central, 11.40am-5pm

Jets Gym Ōtāhuhu, 9/217 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu, noon-3pm

Dress Smart Onehunga, 151 Arthur St, Onehunga, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Countdown Māngere Mall, Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive, Māngere, 12.30pm-1pm

Michelia Canteen, 3B/33 Mount St, Auckland Central, 12.40pm-1.10pm

Meadowbank Roast, 8 Saint Johns Rd, Meadowbank, 1pm-1.15pm

Stats 101 Room 12 OGGB Lecture Building 260 Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre City Campus University of Auckland, 12 Grafton Rd, Auckland CBD, 1pm-2.15pm

Forte Convenience, 37 Symonds St, Grafton, 1.10pm-2.20pm

Remuera Exchange Auckland, 2A Dilworth Ave, Remuera, 1.33pm-1.35pm

Mamak Malaysian Restaurant, 50 Kitchener St, Auckland Central, 1.15pm-1.30pm

Bus 25B City Centre to Blockhouse Bay, 1.45pm-2.15pm

Munchy Mart Auckland University Campus, 11 Symonds St, Auckland CBD, 2pm-2.15pm

Horizon Radiology, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 2.15pm-2.30pm

Bus 95B or 95C Northcote College to Glenfield, 2.30pm-3.20pm

Lumino Glenfield Dental Centre, 418 Glenfield Rd, 2.50pm-6pm

School bus (Go Bus Line S003D) Royal Oak Intermediate School to Onehunga afternoon run, 3pm-4pm

Bus 007 Glen Eden to Green Bay, Auckland, 3.15pm-3.45pm

Bus 001 McAuley School to Robertson Rd Favona, 3.15pm-4pm

Bus 309X Queen St Newmarket-Māngere, 3.30pm-5pm

Optometry Lab Room 039 MDL Ground floor Building 502 Grafton campus University of Auckland, 85 Park Rd, Grafton, 4pm-6pm

The Local Doctors GP Practice, 3 Watford St, Ōtara, 4.21pm-8.30pm

Bus 326 Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, 4.30pm-6pm

SuperValue Avondale 2021 Great North Rd, Avondale, 5pm-6.30pm

Supervalue Avondale, 2021 Great North Rd, Avondale, 5.15pm-5.30pm

Countdown Māngere Mall, Bader Drive, Māngere, 5.15pm-5.19pm

Domino’s Birkenhead, Unit A/174 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead, 5.30pm-5.40pm

Upland Liquor Stop, 545 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 5.30pm-6pm

McDonald's Stoddard Rd, 22 Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, 5.45pm-5.50pm

Engineering Building City Campus University of Auckland, 20 Symonds St, Auckland Central, 6pm-6.30pm

McDonald’s New Lynn, 1 Memorial Drive, New Lynn, 6pm-10.30pm

Bus NX2 Wellesley St to Constellation Drive, 6.13pm-7.41pm

West Liquor Greenbay, 58 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 6pm-6.15pm

Pizza Club Avondale, 9/2 Lansford Cres, Avondale, 6.15pm-6.30pm

Waiparuru Dining Hall Grafton Campus University of Auckland, 35 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 6pm-7pm

Pizza Hut Māngere, 1/44 Orly Avenue, Māngere, 6pm-6.20pm

Maskell St Liquor, 29 Maskell St, St Heliers, 6.30pm-7pm

McDonald’s Manukau, 2 Ronwood Ave, 6.30pm-7.15pm

Farro Grey Lynn, 34 Westmoreland St West, Grey Lynn, 6.37pm-6.50pm

Lone Star Alexandra Park, 223D Green Lane West Epsom, 6.38pm-8.15pm

Countdown Grey Lynn, 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, 6.52pm-7.15pm

Van Lam Takeaway, 282 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, 7pm-7.15pm

New World Green Bay, 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay, 7pm-8pm

Kumon New Lynn Education Centre, 3119 Great North Rd, New Lynn, 7.30pm-7.45pm

Wymondley Rd Superette, 2 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 7.40pm-7.45pm

Countdown Greenlane, 326 Great South Rd, Greenlane, 8.27pm-8.50pm

Kmart St Lukes, 72 St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert, 8.45pm-9.05pm

Mobil Blockhouse Bay Avondale, 262 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale, 10.30pm-11pm

Wednesday, August 18

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Pl, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Bus 32 Māngere Town Centre to Sylvia Park, 9.30am-3pm

Farro Grey Lynn, 34 Westmoreland St West, Grey Lynn, 4.33pm-4.45pm

Countdown Grey Lynn, 271 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, 4.55pm-5.30pm

Mobil Ōtara, 138/142 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 5.30pm-5.45pm

Pak’nSave Royal Oak, 691 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak, 6.45pm-8.30pm

Thursday, August 19

Whitaker Hall Auckland University Grafton Campus, 27 Whitaker Place, Grafton, 12am-11.59pm

Countdown Takanini, 228 Great South Rd, Takanini, 7am-7.10am

Caltex Blockhouse Bay, 505 Blockhouse Bay Rd, Blockhouse Bay, 11.15pm-11.30pm

New World Papatoetoe, 63 George St, Papatoetoe, 9.53am-10.30am

Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, noon-12.15pm

Chatters Laundromat Māngere, 5A Wanstead Way, Māngere, 2.19pm-3pm

Auckland Domestic Airport, 1 Ray Emery Dr, Auckland Airport, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Countdown Manukau, 652 Great South Rd, Manukau, 4.53pm-5.30pm

Friday, August 20

Countdown Māngere Mall, Bader Drive, Māngere, 8pm-8.45pm

Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, 9.50am-10.15am

Seaworld Fisheries Ōtara, 122 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara, 10.50am-10.55am

Saturday, August 21

Laundromat, 11 Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, 8.40am-10.30am

Countdown Greenlane, 326 Great South Rd, Greenlane, 12.30pm-1.15pm

Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, Auckland, noon-12.10pm

New World Southmall Manurewa, 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa, Auckland, 3pm-3.15pm

Crystal Laundromat New Lynn, 3041 Great North Rd, New Lynn, 3.45pm-4.30pm

Sunday, August 22

Pak’nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, 10.30am-11.45am

Coromandel

Friday, August 13

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel, 5 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 6.39pm-7.40pm

Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 7.40pm-8.30pm

Saturday, August 14

BP Gas Station Coromandel, Tiki Rd, Coromandel, 9.30am-9.40am

Driving Creek Railway Tours booking office, 380 Driving Creek Rd, Coromandel, 10.30am-10.50am

Jaks Cafe & Bar, 104 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 10.50am-11.30am

Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel train tour, 380 Driving Creek Rd, 11.20am-1pm

Hereford 'n' a Pickle, 2318 Colville Rd, Coromandel, 1.25pm-2.15pm

Taras Beads, 1/75 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 3pm-3.10pm

Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel, 151 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 3.30pm-3.35pm

Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 6.17pm-7.11pm

Star and Garter Hotel, 5 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 7.11pm-9pm

Sunday, August 15

Taras Beads, 1/75 Kapanga Rd, Coromandel, 10am-10.05am

Umu Cafe, 22 Wharf Rd, Coromandel, 10.14am-11.10am

Woodturners Cafe, 3815 State Highway 2, Mangatarata, 12.40pm-1.25pm

Central North Island

Monday, August 16

BP Tokoroa, 32 Main Rd, Tokoroa, 3pm-4pm

Waiouru public toilets, 15 State Highway 1, Waiouru, 6.30pm-7pm

Z Petrol Station Waiouru, 11 State Highway 1, Waiouru, 6.30pm-7pm

BP Connect, 92-94 Bridge Street, Bulls, 9.30pm-10pm

Wellington

Sunday, August 15

Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm

Tuesday, August 17

St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15 pm-5.30 pm

The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm

One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm

1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 7pm-9pm

Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm

Wednesday, August 18

Pak’nSave Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am

Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm

Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm

Thursday, August 19

Pak’nSave Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm

Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm

Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm

Wellington Domestic Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, 5.30pm-6.15pm

Friday, August 20

Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This file was last updated at 2.26pm on August 24.