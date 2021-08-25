Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 25

There are 38 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Auckland as well as three in Wellington that are all close contacts of previous cases.

The addition of several supermarkets has brought the number of Covid-19 locations of interest to 464 on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health has released more locations linked to the Delta Covid-19 outbreak that forced New Zealand back into lockdown.

It now includes more supermarkets, buses and an f45 gym class.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland remains the centre of the expanding outbreak and home to a number of clusters.

Where the locations of interest are

The vast majority of locations of interest are in Auckland, and include universities, high schools, buses, and supermarkets.

Locations on or before August 7 have been removed from the list as the Ministry of Health said “they are no longer considered to be locations of interest”.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, the locations newly added to the list appear at the top.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.