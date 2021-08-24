Covid-19: Kiwi in France calls ministry's MIQ pause tweet 'tone-deaf'

There are 38 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Auckland as well as three in Wellington that are all close contacts of previous cases.

A Kiwi living in France who questioned a pause on managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) bookings, only to receive a “tone-deaf and patronising” reply says the system is “seriously flawed” and the Government has forgotten about the one million Kiwis living overseas.

The MIQ booking system has been temporarily paused, meaning Kiwis overseas can’t book to come home, due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, joint head of MIQ Megan Main apologised for a tweet that was sent by an MBIE staffer which has since been deleted.

Amy Connell (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), a Kiwi living in France, simply asked: “Why, how does this help anyone?”

The tweet in reply, which has since been deleted read: “Hi, it helps because people can take a break from refreshing the website while there’s a pause.”

“We understand it is stressful for people trying to secure a room when demand is high. We know that many people are constantly refreshing the website looking for rooms,” Main said.

She said the announcement was intended to reduce stress and inform people, so people could stop refreshing the website.

“We apologise for not making this clearer in the tweet and for any upset caused,” Main said in a statement to Stuff.

AMY CONNELL/Supplied Amy Connell and her family have been living in France and just want to get home.

Connell has been living in France for nearly nine years with her husband, who is a professional rugby player, and their three young children.

She told Stuff that the MBIE response was “tone-deaf and patronising” and asked where the empathy and understanding was.

“Could they clarify how exactly this is reducing stress instead of actually fixing the seriously flawed system would actually give us a break? I have been trying for months for a place,” Connell said.

Connell said many overseas Kiwis have been living with restrictions for 18 months “at an intense level”.

“We all have a strong respect for scanning, mask-wearing, quarantining and vaccinations. We have all been working hard to stay safe and live with Covid-19. There is no need to close off the country to its citizens ... Covid will be with us for years.”

She feels the Government has forgotten about the one million Kiwis living overseas.

“It is disheartening to see MBIE make light of a situation that has led to egregious breaches of our most basic human rights as New Zealand citizens: the right to return home.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Head of managed isolation and quarantine Megan Main apologised for the tweet.

Professor Cherie Brown, 66, echoes Connell’s concerns with the MIQ booking system.

She has been working as a university professor in Japan since 2012 and is “more than ready to retire” and return to New Zealand to care for her “frail and ailing” 95-year-old mother.

“I need to return to NZ to oversee my mother’s care, relieve my daughter of the responsibility she has had to undertake in my place, and begin my retirement, as well as to seek medical care for a chronic condition, which I cannot access easily in Japan.”

Brown planned to return to New Zealand later this month as she had to give adequate notice at her job and has also been struggling with the MIQ system.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A temporary pause on MIQ bookings was announced due to the current outbreak.

“It’s like playing a game of ‘whack-a-mole’. Once a user gets to the calendar page, they are faced with four months of absolutely no vacancies,” Brown said.

She is reliant on those who cancel in order to secure a date, which then in turn “vanish” within second and are booked.

Brown questioned why contingency plans were put in place to ensure bookings can continue during outbreaks.

“After having tried, unsuccessfully for so long already, to hear this news felt to me like yet another cruel punch in the guts.”

The professor just hopes when she finally is able to secure a spot home that her mother will still be alive.