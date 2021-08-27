Covid-19: In a bubble with four essential workers

Laboratory technician Alyssa Dalley has been asked by her employer to stay home because she was ‘higher risk’ to others, living with three other people working under level 4.

Like she does every morning, Alyssa Dalley wakes up around 7.30am, has breakfast and then gets dressed. But she doesn't go to work, despite being deemed an essential worker.

As she lives with other essential workers, her partner and two flatmates, the 27-year-old was considered to be a 'higher risk' to others by her employer.

When asked by Stuff, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) Covid-19 Group said employers have discretion about asking their staff to go to a workplace.

Dalley's partner is assistant cellar manager in a winery, one of her flatmates works in vineyards and the other one in media.

Dalley just started on a new job as a laboratory technician about five weeks ago, but the winery she works for asked her to stay home.

“It makes me feel a bit uneasy because I am so new,” she said. “With my position there is not a lot that I can do from home, I need to be at work to be able to work.”

Dalley said she was feeling useless, more than anything.

“I am fit, young and healthy and I should be going to work.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Dalley said it was important to have a positive outlook on any bad situation, for the sake of your own mental and physical health and for people around you.

“But I guess me staying at home is protecting other people because I am in a house where other people are going into the public a lot more.

“It is also important to have a positive outlook on any bad situation, for the sake of your own mental and physical health and for people around you”.

Dalley was deemed an essential worker last year during the first lockdown, but the situation was very different for her.

“My previous employer asked me to move out of my home and moved me to a self-contained apartment for the whole of lockdown, so I can go to work.

“But it was obviously a crucial time for the wine industry as it was vintage.

“So being asked to stay at home this time feels a bit awkward,” she said.

Dalley was hoping for the situation to not last for too long.

“We are following the rules set up by the Government for a reason. I have not be able to get my vaccine yet, but I am more than happy to get vaccinated,” she said.

The number of essential workers who will continue to go to work as normal at alert level 4 is 529,000, according to data from Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

A further 139,000 people will perform their essential services from home.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Businesses say a 'flip flop' change in rules for what they can sell at level 4 is leaving them hurting. Many are still offering online orders, contactless drop offs or serving with social distancing rules in place.

Employees of businesses that provide an Alert Level 4 service can go to work if they cannot work from home.

Advice for what essential workers can do to keep safe at work is available on the Covid-19 website.