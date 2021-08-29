Covid-19 champions: Keeping families fed during lockdown a hard job but worth it

There was a note on the door when Salvation Army Auckland City Corps officer Major Alister Irwin and his team arrived at work on Wednesday.

“Thank you Salvation Army,” it read.

That simple note “put a bit of a buzz” around Irwin and his team, who have been working to provide food parcels to families who have found themselves struggling during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

Irwin and his wife, Major Anne, have worked for the Salvation Army together for 26 years. They are currently Ministers of the Gospel at the church in Mt Wellington and share the responsibilities of pastoral care and community action and engagement.

Requests for food parcels have jumped from an average of four per day before lockdown to about 25 a day in the past week.

Salvation Army Auckland City corps officers Major Alister and Major Anne Irwin and their team are handing out an average of 25 food parcels per day during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Each parcel contains meat, fruit, vegetables, and a variety of non-perishables like cereals and canned food, and will feed a family for four days.

For some families, being stuck at home has meant added pressure on the fridge and pantry, especially for those who suddenly found themselves with extra family members in their bubble, Irwin said.

“Everybody is home, therefore people are eating a lot more.”

Irwin said many of those who require food parcels suddenly find themselves with extra mouths to feed during lockdown.

Others might be casual workers, who lost their income with lockdown, and for some, collecting a food parcel is an opportunity to see and have a quick chat with a friendly face for some comfort.

“When they get news like this [lockdown], it’s almost like their whole lives shut down. It’s incredibly sad.”

Irwin said he wanted to spread hope during these trying times, even if it meant “engaging with someone around a food parcel”.

Each food parcel contains meat, fruit, vegetables, bread, a variety of non-perishables, like cans and cereals, and will feed a family for four days.

“We’re as gentle as possible,” Irwin said, adding that there were systems in place to stop the greedy and “double-dipping”.

Despite the inevitable sadness that sometimes comes with the job when hearing of family struggles, the team has a lot of energy and shares a lot of laughter.

Irwin said a 'thank you' note stuck to the door as they arrived at work on Wednesday gave his team a buzz.

However, the weight of it all hits when Irwin gets home.

“It’s the uncertainty of how long the lockdown is going to last,” he said.

“There is obviously more concern around this Delta variant, which we’re worried about. We recognise that when we are at work, we’re doing our very best, and that can be a little bit draining.”

It is not the first time the Irwins have felt this way, as the couple had been working for the Salvation Army in Christchurch during the Canterbury earthquakes.

“I think we’ve got some skills and teachings in the back pocket to make sure we do look after ourselves.”

Despite sometimes feeling a little flat after work, Irwin said it was work worth doing.

“We love it, we love the people and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

“We’re all in this together. Aotearoa will rise as one, or we will fall apart because we haven’t looked after each other.”

If you are struggling and need help with food, phone the Salvation Army on 0800 53 00 00. If you would like to help the Salvation Army, you can make a donation here.