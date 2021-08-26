Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 26

The list of locations of interest is likely to reach 500 today after visits by infected individuals to an AUT library, Dotti store in Albany, and McAuley High School in Ōtāhuhu pushed the The Ministry of Health list up to 491 on Wednesday evening.

The list now includes Spark Arena, the domestic terminal at Auckland Airport, and a number of supermarkets and malls.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland remains the centre of the expanding outbreak and home to a number of clusters.

Where the locations of interest are

The vast majority of locations of interest are in Auckland and includes universities, high schools, buses and supermarkets.

Locations before August 7 have been removed from the list as the Ministry of Health said “they are no longer considered to be locations of interest”.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.