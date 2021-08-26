Labour lockdown ads: PM 'disappointed' after deliveries

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pleads with volunteers from her Labour Party to stop delivering flyers touting the government's Covid-19 response.

Labour Party advertising delivered in breach of lockdown restrictions has allegedly appeared in the Prime Minister’s own Auckland electorate.

It is the fourth such delivery of party material reported to Stuff during lockdown restrictions.

However, the Prime Minister’s office is disputing that one of the deliveries, the one in a street in her Mt Albert electorate, happened during lockdown. Her chief press secretary says the deliveries in fact happened on July 27, weeks before lockdown.

Quizzed about the lockdown deliveries at Thursday’s press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed disappointment and laid the blame with volunteers who were going against party instructions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 lockdown-breaching Labour Party pamphlets reported in third city

* Covid-19: Labour again caught delivering party advertising during lockdown

* Covid-19: Labour Party volunteer breaks lockdown for Poto Williams leaflet drop



“It's really disappointing, of course we don’t want this situation,” she said.

“We want everyone to be modelling exactly what we need at level 4.”

The latest delivery to emerge happened in Dorset St, Westmere, in the Mt Albert electorate held by Ardern.

It follows reports of similar deliveries in Christchurch, Tauranga and in Auckland’s Ellerslie.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 lockdown-breaching Labour Party pamphlets reported in third city

* Covid-19: Labour again caught delivering party advertising during lockdown

* Covid-19: Labour Party volunteer breaks lockdown for Poto Williams leaflet drop



“Our leaflets are delivered by volunteers, wonderful, wonderful volunteers,” Ardern said.

“But we have communicated with them via phone trees, our volunteer network, through email, through text message, we had the president just 48 hours ago send out another reminder to cease delivering any pamphlets they might have.

“Unfortunately we haven’t always been successful in reaching everybody we need to, because we literally have thousands of people across the country who, in their spare time, deliver leaflets – but we have certainly asked people to stop.”

Westmere resident Michael, who did not want his surname used, was not happy to receive the hand-delivered party advertising during lockdown.

“The focus should be on leading and being accountable at all times, not promoting yourself whilst we are locked up,” said Michael.

“I’m just pleased the snails enjoyed a snack, hopefully printed on organic and recycled paper.”

Andrew Campbell, the Prime Minister’s chief press secretary, said he does not believe the Westmere delivery happened during lockdown.

The street in question is handled by a diligent volunteer who takes notes of their deliveries, he said.

Campbell said the volunteer had checked their notes and the deliveries in Dorset St were made on July 27.

That date was in accordance with the minutes of the local Labour branch, he said. Campbell also said other residents in the street reported receiving pamphlets prior to lockdown.

Contacted again, Michael maintained the delivery happened during lockdown and said he had regularly checked the letterbox.

Supplied The pamphlets trumpet the Government’s Covid-19 recovery.

A Tauranga resident earlier came forward to report receiving the fliers last Friday.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said they were dismayed to receive the material, hand-delivered amid advice to stay at home unless undertaking essential work, exercise or grocery shopping.

Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond said staff on the ground in Tauranga sent messages to volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday, days one and two of lockdown, advising them not to deliver any material.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or get in touch via SMS or encrypted app Signal +64273041775

All volunteers received the message, he said.

“Of course, I can’t see exactly what each of our volunteers was doing all through Friday, but I’m confident that our team did the right things as they halted local deliveries, and that anything that may have gone out would be isolated and against our advice.”

Salmond said his comments regarding the Tauranga deliveries applied for the Westmere incident.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, the Labour Party MP for Remutaka, was quizzed about the deliveries at Wednesday’s Covid-19 press conference in Wellington.

“I know the Labour Party has been going to great lengths to contact every individual volunteer who has some Labour Party leaflets that they were given pre the lockdown to remind them that they should not be delivering those during the lockdown period.”

On Sunday and Monday, residents in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie opened their letterboxes to find the Labour-branded pamphlets bearing a smiling image of the prime minister.

The pamphlets were emblazoned with messages including “our recovery is working” and “securing New Zealand’s recovery”.

Supplied The material was ripped up and thrown in the bin by a Tauranga resident unhappy to have received the material during lockdown.

The deliveries happened in the Maungakiekie electorate, held by Labour’s Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

They came almost a week after another volunteer in Christchurch was criticised for delivering pamphlets during the start of alert level 4.

Salmond had already been briefed about the latest lockdown deliveries of party advertising when contacted for comment by Stuff.

Supplied Tauranga is the third city where a resident has reported receiving the pamphlets during lockdown.

“It was an isolated incident by one of our volunteers, who didn’t get the several messages we sent out which all said that people should not be delivering anything,” he said on Tuesday.

“The Christchurch one was on... day one and I sort of get that people might not have quite clocked it yet.

“But since we saw that one, we sent out multiple emails, our MPs have been in touch, and obviously the message didn’t get through to this volunteer.”