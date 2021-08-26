Covid-19: 68 new cases in Delta outbreak, 277 in total, 'completely justifies' lockdown

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

There are 68 new cases of Covid-19 linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 277.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Of the cases, 263 are in Auckland and 14 are in Wellington. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of existing cases.

Fifteen of the community cases are in hospital – all of whom are in a stable condition. Three are at North Shore Hospital, seven are at Middlemore Hospital and five are at Auckland City Hospital.

One of the previously reported cases in the cluster has since been confirmed as a false positive, so has been removed from the overall tally.

An additional 200 quarantine rooms will be available from Friday to house the growing number of people in the cluster, but Ardern refused to give details of where, nor what happens if further rooms are required.

There are six sub-clusters within the wider outbreak, the largest of which is linked to the Assembly of God Church of Samoa, in Māngere, south Auckland.

As of Thursday, there were 117 confirmed cases linked to the church.

The second largest cluster, the Birkdale social network associated with Case A, has grown to 41 cases. The remaining clusters each have fewer than 15 people associated with them.

The number of contacts linked to the cluster continues to grow – with 24,402 individual contacts formally identified as of Thursday morning. Of these, 65 per cent have been followed up by contact tracers but about 8000 are still being traced.

About 71 per cent of all contacts have had a test, and the rest are being followed up with by officials, McElnay said.

Nearly 1400 contact tracers are expected to be on the phones by the end of Thursday, with 100 more trained on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples taken in Christchurch on Saturday and Monday, but they are likely to be linked to three positive cases in managed isolation facilities in the city.

Further samples are being taken in the Canterbury region, McElnay said.

Ardern said though the number of cases continued to grow – which was “not necessarily unexpected” – the evidence showed lockdown was working.

“Delta has changed the rules of the game, that’s why we changed our game plan,” she said.

Of the 60+ cases reported on Wednesday, 37 were linked to households that already had a positive case.

And of the more than 400 locations of interest, just 13 had generated additional cases – meaning transmission occurred at those locations.

Ardern said authorities were now starting to reach a stage where the people testing positive have been infected since lockdown began.

McElnay said the number of daily case numbers coming out “completely justifies” the lockdown.

Modelling officials have supported the idea that we will soon start to see the peak number of cases in the outbreak, she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Assembly of God Church of Samoa, in Māngere, is the largest sub-cluster in the outbreak, with 114 of the 277 confirmed cases in the church community.

“We would expect that to flatten off and then start to go down, because we’re washing out of the system those people who’ve already been infected.”

Wednesday again saw a record number of doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine given, with more than 87,770 doses administered.

New Zealand has also hit another key milestone with 3 million doses of the vaccine given to date.

It has been 10 days since the first community case of the outbreak saw all of New Zealand go into level 4 lockdown.

Auckland – which is bearing the brunt of the outbreak – has been placed in lockdown until 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31, while the rest of the country will be at level 4 until at least 11.59pm on Friday.