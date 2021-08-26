Covid-19: New wastewater tests in Christchurch could show if virus is in community

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

New wastewater testing conducted in Christchurch could reveal if there are community cases of Covid-19 in the city.

Broader testing was carried out on Thursday after Christchurch wastewater tested positive for the virus on Saturday and Monday.

But Crown scientific research body ESR stressed the earlier positive wastewater tests were probably due to the three Covid-19 cases in Christchurch’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

ESR/Supplied Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater in Christchurch, though it could possibly be from people in MIQ facilities.

ESR senior science leader, Brent Gilpin, said the further wastewater testing undertaken in Christchurch on Thursday would exclude the MIQ facilities from some of the results.

The results of the fresh testing will be processed by the end of Friday.

“We do this by testing the sub-catchment of the city,’’ he said.

“The detection in Christchurch may relate to the presence of at least three active cases in MIQ facilities in Christchurch, with this detection consistent with shedding from those cases.”

The testing done on Thursday is of wastewater from parts of the city that do not have MIQ centres.

Gilpin said wastewater tests are usually processed in less than 48 hours, but can often be completed faster.

On Thursday evening, there were 277 cases of Covid-19 in the community following the outbreak of the Delta variant last week, but no cases in Christchurch so far, despite extensive testing.

The positive wastewater tests were taken in Christchurch on Saturday and Monday.

ESR/Supplied Wastewater testing for Covid-19 by ESR in Wellington.

Three people in Christchurch MIQ facilities tested positive for Covid in the five days before the first wastewater test.

One person arrived at Christchurch MIQ facilities on August 17 and tested positive on August 20.

Two people who arrived at Christchurch MIQ facilities on August 13 later tested positive – one on August 16 and one on August 19.

Before that, the next Covid case in Christchurch MIQ was someone who arrived on July 26 and tested positive on August 1.

Two wastewater tests taken in Christchurch between August 16 and August 20 came back negative, Gilpin said.

Kurt Krause, an infectious diseases physician and professor of biochemistry at the University of Otago, said more testing at different sites across Christchurch would give a clearer picture of the source of the positive wastewater result in the city.

“If you have active Covid infections in MIQ, then if the wastewater was not positive that would be a concern, as it would suggest the test was not working.

“To take the next step you would have to sample specific sites and narrow it down.

“It should be coming from those [MIQ] cases, but whether there is something else, that is what we want to know. Geographic sampling would help with that.”

Supplied ESR last year expanded its use of wastewater testing as a surveillance tool in the fight against Covid-19.

A blog published on Thursday by University of Otago experts said wastewater testing was a cost-effective early warning system for Covid in the community.

The blog post, written by professors Nick Wilson, Matthew Parry, Leah Grout and Michael Baker, said wastewater testing could detect Covid up to five days before community testing.

“This is because some people never develop symptoms, are infectious before developing symptoms, there can be delays getting tested, and also delays with the testing process,’’ they wrote.

But they also concluded that wastewater testing had limitations because not every home was connected to wastewater treatment plants, people shed the virus for weeks after infection, and positive cases in MIQ facilities can cloud results.

The sensitivity of wastewater testing is good enough to “discover approximately 10 cases in an area of 100,000 people’’, according to ESR, though this is not a hard and fast rule.

“It is theoretically possible to detect a single person shedding virus, but unlikely in practice,’’ ESR’s website states.

“There is evidence of the detection of SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes Covid-19] in wastewater where there were only three known cases in the catchment, and ESR consider that a single person shedding the virus may be detected as one person can shed a large amount of the virus.

“A positive detection in the wastewater indicates that at least one person has been shedding SARS-CoV-2 into the wastewater in the 24 hours before each sample was collected.’’

People infected with Covid-19 may shed the virus many weeks after they have stopped being infectious, the website states.

ESR had been gradually adding sites in the South Island to its routine wastewater testing, Gilpin said on Tuesday.

Last week, wastewater samples were tested in Christchurch, Nelson, Westport, Dunedin, Queenstown, Invercargill and Gorem, with more added this week including Timaru, Blenheim and Wānaka.

Samples were normally taken weekly or in some cases twice a week from ESR’s 26 sites, but last week the work increased “significantly” after the emergence of the community outbreak, Gilpin said.

Wastewater testing can show someone in the network is shedding the virus, but not specifically where or who is shedding it, or the exact number of people who have contributed to a positive detection, according to ESR's website.