Two more Auckland hotels to take Covid-19 patients as Jet Park nears capacity

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

Two more hotels will be used to house positive Covid-19 cases, in Auckland, authorities have confirmed.

As of Thursday, there are 277 cases of Covid-19 linked to the Delta community outbreak.

Of the cases, 263 are in Auckland and 14 are in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be an additional 200 rooms for Covid-19 cases coming online on Friday, after concerns that Jet Park Hotel, Auckland’s dedicated quarantine facility, was nearing capacity.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland MIQ staffer tests positive after visiting location of interest

* Covid-19: People may be able to isolate at home in longer term - minister

* Covid-19: MIQ neighbours unfazed by mariners' presence



In the South Island, positive cases have been housed at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch, which has a separate wing with 28 beds for those required to quarantine.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Holiday Inn near Auckland Airport is an isolation facility but is being transformed into a dual facility.

Joint head of managed isolation and quarantine Brigadier Rose King said from midday Friday, Novotel Ellerslie will transition to a contingency quarantine site for positive Covid-19 cases.

The Novotel has been a managed isolation facility since March 2020 and has 243 rooms.

Meanwhile, work is underway to transition the Holiday Inn, near Auckland Airport, to a dual facility.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Holiday Inn is on Ascot Dr near the airport in Auckland.

The hotel is currently an isolation facility where close contacts of community cases are housed.

The transition to a dual facility will see 68 of its 247 isolation rooms available for quarantine purposes.

“Work is ongoing in this space and conversations are ongoing between the hotel general managers, our partner agencies who supply our crucial workforce and wider stakeholders as we work together to respond to this evolving situation,” King said.

RNZ /Dom Thomas The Grand Mercure in Wellington will be solely a quarantine facility. (File photo)

In Wellington, the Grand Mercure has become a quarantine-only facility, while the Bay Plaza is being used for close contacts of community cases who are required to isolate.

There are currently 17 managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, three in Hamilton and Rotorua, two in Wellington, and six in Christchurch.

King said all facilities operate in a level 4 environment with all workers following strict infection prevention controls to manage the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The quarantine facilities have increased health, safety and cleaning measures as well as additional restrictions on movements.

Air filtration units are being installed in hallways and lifts at all MIQ facilities, as an added layer of protection, King said.

“We have an ongoing maintenance and ventilation programme which will continue to see facilities being monitored and upgraded as part of the programme.”