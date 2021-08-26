Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, August 26

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from August 26 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are 68 new community cases of Covid-19 announced today, all linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 277. Almost all of the cases are in Auckland, although two new cases are in Wellington.

There are now six sub-clusters identified in the outbreak.

As of this morning, over 24,402 individual contacts have been identified and around 71 per cent of these have had a test.

It’s not all bad news though, there’s a simple mathematical concept in the daily case numbers that gives us cause for optimism.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Everyone locked down and in their bubbles until Saturday, except Auckland which will stay in level 4 until next wee.

Key news

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater in Christchurch, following pervious negative results. The Crown scientific research institute ESR has stressed that there are three active cases in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities in the city, and these results are consistent with virus shedding from those cases. Further samples will be taken from around Christchurch, with results expected by the end of the week.

The current alert levels will be reviewed on Friday and announced by the prime minister at 3pm. All of NZ is in alert level 4 until midnight Friday, with Auckland in level 4 until at least Wednesday next week. A split between North And South Island alert levels is being considered.

Leaders from the south Auckland church at the centre of the largest sub-cluster in the Auckland Covid-19 outbreak have spoken out about the strain it has put on their community. The Māngare church has so far seen more than 100 cases linked to a service there on August 15.

Labour Party advertising delivered in breach of lockdown restrictions has appeared in the prime minister’s own Auckland electorate. It is the fourth such delivery of party material reported to Stuff during lockdown restrictions. The prime minister called it “disappointing”.

More than 3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.94 million are first doses and more than 1.07 million are second doses. On Wednesday, 61,755 first doses and 26,217 second doses were administered.

Locations of interest

The list of locations of interest is likely to reach 500 soon after visits by infected individuals to a high school rugby game and a Countdown supermarket. The newest locations of interest include the Greenlane Clinical Centre, additional dates at Ōtāhuhu College and more locations at the University of Auckland.

Lockdown life

