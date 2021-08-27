Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 27

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay head the briefing for August 26, where 68 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced.

The list of locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak grew to 506 locations on Thursday.

Recently added places include a rugby game, bowling alley, more supermarkets and bus journeys.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Majority of the locations of interest are in Auckland as infectious cases travelled by bus, visited malls, schools and medical centres. (File photo)

Where the locations of interest are

Most locations of interest are in Auckland as the outbreak centres on the city.

Universities, high schools, buses and supermarkets are all on the list.

Locations before August 9 have been removed from the list as the Ministry of Health said “they are no longer considered to be locations of interest”.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.