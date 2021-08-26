Police slap Auckland MMA gym with lockdown breach warning notice

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says he tried to fight every fighter in the UFC's top 15 but couldn't find a ranked opponent.

Police have slapped a renowned Auckland Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gym with a warning for breaching lockdown rules.

The action came after Auckland City police became aware people were training and staying in makeshift accommodation at City Kickboxing in Haultain St, Mt Eden.

The gym is home to fighters including Israel Idesanya. Dan Hooker, the No 8 UFC lightweight contender, was among those training at the gym during the level four lockdown sparked by the Delta Cluster.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF People return to City Kickboxing in Auckland on Tuesday, two days before the gym was warned for breaching level four rules.

Acting Inspector Marty Brown, Auckland City police area prevention manager, said the fact people were training and staying at the gym was a breach of the current Covid-19 Public Health Response Order.

“Police have served a warning notice to the manager of the gym, advising him of the breach,” Brown said.

“In the event there are continued beaches police will consider enforcement action.”

City Kickboxing (CKB) freely disclosed people were training and living at the gym during promotional interviews with television and print media for Hooker’s upcoming fight against Nasrat Haqparast in Las Vegas on September 25 (Sept 26 NZ time)

CKB spokesman Mike Angove said in a statement the gym believed it was acting in accordance with level four rules.

“As several professional City Kickboxing athletes had bouts scheduled in the next eight weeks we opted to shift them and their training partners into the gym to operate as a single bubble, in what we understood to be compliance with Covid lockdown requirements.”

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Dan Hooker was camping out at City Kickboxing with teammates who were helping him prepare for his fight.

Its fighters had undertaken similar camps in previous lockdowns, he said.

“We had done this in the previous lockdown and had received a visit from the police to check the situation, which they approved and allowed to operate. In addition, that lockdown camp had several national and international news stories written about it.”

“Since lockdown began we've done at least four media interviews where we have mentioned we were in a lockdown camp in the gym - in other words it was no secret, and we were of the understanding we were in compliance with Covid regulations.”

Police visited the gym on Thursday evening to advise that “due to a change in interpretation” the camp no longer complied with lockdown rules, he said.

“As a consequence we have disbanded the camp last night to ensure we remain compliant.”

