Mass vaccination centre planned for Dunedin's student population

Te Kāika chief executive Albie Laurence on the Dunedin drive-in vaccine pop-up centre which was New Zealand’s largest

A walk-in mass vaccine centre aims to vaccinate thousands of Dunedin's student population.

Charitable entity Te Kāika, which has operated vaccine clinics in Oamaru, Alexandra, Milton, Stewart Island, and mass drive-in facility in Dunedin, is behind the move.

They hope to vaccinate about 6000 students when the two-day programme is launched at the Forsyth Barr Stadium car park on Monday.

Te Kāika successfully vaccinated more than 8000 people at its pop-up drive-through vaccine centre at the Edgar Centre, a large indoor sport facility near Otago Harbour.

By Saturday, just a day after it opened, the centre had delivered 1500 doses – becoming New Zealand's busiest drive-in vaccination clinic at that time.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Details are recorded at the pop-up Te Kāika vaccination centre in Dunedin.

Te Kāika has partnered with the university’s Te Roopū Māori (the Māori Students' Association) and University of Otago Pacific Island Students Association.

That came after students contacted the trust to target their own population, which largely resides in North Dunedin.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Albie Laurence, chief executive officer of Te Kāika, at its Dunedin pop-up vaccination centre.

“There is richness in having students involved in the solution for the students it’s serving. We knew this mahi had to happen now, and thankfully Te Kāika stepped up for us,” Te Roopū Māori president Karamea Pēwhairangi said.

Melissa Lama, Otago Pacific Island Students Association president, said Māori and Pasifika populations were deemed high priority by health officials yet ‘’we felt like our needs were being ignored'’.

Te Kāika chief executive Albie Laurence said the pop-up centre was not only open to high-priority Māori and Pasifika, but also to the general student population.

The centre will open on Monday from 9am.

Te Kāika, which means the village, was set up to improve the socio-economic stance of Māori, Pasifika, low-income families and other people experiencing barriers to primary care.