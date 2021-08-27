Covid-19: 70 new cases in Delta community outbreak, total now 347, one person in ICU

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says lockdown is starting to work and isn't interested in debating NZ's Covid response strategy.

There are 70 new cases of Covid-19 linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 347.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Friday, ahead of a Cabinet decision later on whether any parts of the country will change alert levels.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 333, and there are 14 cases in Wellington.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Delta community outbreak has now surpassed 340 cases, with 70 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Nineteen of the current community cases are in a stable condition in hospital, one is in a stable condition in an intensive care unit.

There are 384 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand – this is the highest daily figure since April 2020, amid the first outbreak.

At the peak of last year's outbreak, New Zealand saw 89 new cases in one day.

Of the total cluster, 278 cases have been epidemiologically linked to existing cases, and investigations are ongoing for a further 69 cases.

An Algies Bay rest home has been listed as an exposure site following confirmation a positive case in Warkworth worked at Amberley’s dementia ward.

Public health officials understand the staff member worked two shifts while unknowingly infectious.

They are fully vaccinated and wore face coverings and other personal protective equipment (PPE), the ministry said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An Amberlea worker worked two shifts in the dementia wing while unknowingly infectious.

A mobile testing unit will be operating at Amberlea on Friday and all residents and staff are being asked to get tested.

There are six sub-clusters identified within the outbreak.

The two largest clusters are the Assembly of God Church of Samoa in Māngere cluster, with 146 cases, and the Birkdale social network cluster associated with Case A, a 58-year-old man from Devonport, which has 45 cases.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There are now more than 330 cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, and 14 in Wellington.

The remaining clusters have fewer than 20 people associated with them each.

As of 8am on Friday, 29,851 contacts have been linked to the outbreak. About 76 per cent of them have had a test, most others are not yet due to be tested, the ministry said.

As of 2pm, there are also 504 locations of interest linked to the cluster.

Wastewater samples from 108 locations – 78 in the North Island and 30 in the South Island – have now either been analysed or are being analysed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff This is the highest new daily total of cases since Case A was detected 10 days ago.

The sites cover an estimated 3.8 million people, and more than 90 per cent of the population connected to reticulated wastewater systems.

There are no unexpected detections to report, the ministry said.

The most recent analysis showed continued positive results in Warkworth, Auckland, Moa Point in Wellington and Christchurch.

Covid-19 was detected in a sample collected on Tuesday from Warkworth but nearby areas including Snells Beach and Algies Bay continue to be negative.

A further sample collected from Christchurch collected on Wednesday has returned a positive result.

That was consistent with virus shedding from cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, however, further testing is underway.

Meanwhile, a record number of 90,757 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, and 37,020 tests were processed across the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are expected to deliver the alert level update at 3pm.

At the moment, Auckland is set to remain in alert level 4 until midnight Tuesday and the rest of the country until midnight tonight, Friday.

Given the announcement is relatively late, it appears unlikely alert levels anywhere in the country will be relaxed for Saturday, however, a change could be announced for Monday or Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now nearing 3000 cases, with 2941 as of Friday.