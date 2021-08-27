Covid-19: Auckland faces another fortnight at level 4 – what you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to alert level 3 next week.

Auckland is likely facing another fortnight at alert level 4, as the Delta community outbreak gripping the region continues to grow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave an indication of the region’s fate on Friday afternoon, where she announced the country south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday.

With a whopping 347 cases so far, the Delta outbreak is larger than the 2020 Auckland August cluster, and is “potentially closer in scale to our original outbreak in the beginning of 2020”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff While the rest of the country south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 early next week, Auckland and Northland are not likely to be out of level 4 anytime soon.

Given the number of daily cases, and the need to see a “sustained reduction” before moving down alert levels, it is likely Auckland will be in level 4 for a further two weeks, Ardern indicated.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, August 27

* Covid-19: A few more days in lockdown necessary to tie up 'loose ends', experts say

* 'Bitter pill': Northland upset at being stuck with Auckland at Covid-19 level 4

* 'Another gloomy week': Frustration over four-day wait for most of NZ to move to level 3



So what will this mean for those north of the boundary? Here’s what we know so far.

Further two weeks likely, but no formal decision yet

Ardern’s indication of the length of the alert level 4 restriction on Friday was merely a warning of the “most likely scenario” – no formal decision has yet been made.

If this is counted from Tuesday, Auckland will be in alert level 4 until September 14. This would make the region’s level 4 lockdown just five days shorter than the nationwide lockdown last March/April.

On Monday, Cabinet will meet to consider how long Auckland and Northland will remain in alert level 4, before these settings are reviewed again.

At that stage, officials will have data from a full two weeks of lockdown, putting them in the “best possible position” to give those in the upper North Island “as much certainty about the future as [we] can”.

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said keeping Auckland at alert level 4 for another two weeks was a “realistic timeframe”.

There were “encouraging signs” the lockdown was highly effective, but it would take time to bring cases down, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said though it was just an indication at this stage, the “most likely scenario” is Auckland will need another two full weeks at alert level 4.

“Once contact tracers are confident they are getting cases isolated before they can pass the virus on, this will be when Auckland can start to safely drop down the alert levels.”

Why Northland?

Ardern said the decision not to lift level 4 lockdown restrictions for Northland was in large part due to the recent confirmed case detected in Warkworth – a rest home worker in Algies Bay.

Warkworth has been included in the Auckland boundary in the past, but officials were “concerned” about movement of people in that part of the country on northbound journeys, she said.

Authorities were also concerned that one of the exposure sites in Warkworth, while closed to the public, was a “relatively large” workplace.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A staff member at the CHT Amberlea aged care facility in North Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Cabinet to keep Northland at alert level 4. There are no cases or locations of interest in the Northland region.

Ardern said it was “unlikely” Northland will be in the same position as Auckland “for all of that period”, but more data was needed to assess the risk the case posed.

When Auckland's alert level settings are confirmed on Monday, Northlanders will also be updated “on our thinking”, she said.

“I hope the good people of Northland will understand why we want to move with care.”

Checkpoints and roadblocks to be set up

The boundary south of Auckland will be reactivated and the usual checkpoints will be in place when the rest of the North Island moves to alert level 3 next week.

This would be similar to when Auckland was in alert level 3 in February, Ardern said.

Checkpoints were established at Mercer, Kawakawa/Orere Rd and Orere/Matingarahi Rd, Mangatawhiri Rd/Lyons Rd, and Ridge Rd/SH1, and Tuakau Rd/Buckland Rd.

Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

Those who are not essential workers will not be permitted to cross the boundary, Ardern said.

She encouraged people ensure their employers prepare and submit an application “nice and early” for essential workers to be able to continue to work across the boundary.

Applications will be open from midday on Sunday. People can find out more information and seek exemptions on the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment website.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayor Phil Goff proposed a QR code system for essential cross-boundary travellers.

Mayor Phil Goff said the announcement Auckland could spend a month in level 4 was “not welcome news” – however, it would be accepted “by most as being necessary”.

In a meeting with police, Goff proposed a three-lane system for any checkpoints on the city’s southern boundary with Waikato.

That would involve “a separate lane for tradies and others required to work in level 3 or 4, and separate freight line to ensure the unimpeded movement of goods,” he said.

In a Friday meeting with Auckland’s district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus and Inspector Naila Hassan, the Manukau west area commander, Goff suggested a QR code system for essential, regular cross-boundary travellers.

“They should be able to register online and get a QR code to show police,” he said.

Goff said the southern boundary was critical because of the number of people who live in the Waikato town of Pōkeno, but work in Auckland.