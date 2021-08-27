Covid-19 alert level move: Police checkpoints return to Auckland-Waikato border

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to alert level 3 next week.

Police checkpoints will once again be set up on the border of Auckland and Waikato when areas south of Auckland move to alert level 3 from next week.

Auckland and Northland will remain in level 4 due to the outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

While there have been no cases in Northland, it will remain in a heightened alert level due to concerns about a positive case in Warkworth, near the Auckland-Northland border.

The police checkpoints will be put in place ahead of alert level 3 coming into effect for the rest of the country on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

The Office of the Prime Minister released a map on Friday showing the location of the Auckland-Waikato border.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Checkpoints in Auckland’s south will be put back in place to prevent non-essential travel. (File photo)

While detailed information was not immediately available, it appeared to be the same as the earlier regional boundaries put in place during the outbreak in Auckland in February.

The locations then were as follows:

Mercer off ramp / Koheroa Rd (southbound traffic on SH1 and Mercy Ferry Rd)

SH1 / Oram Road (north bound traffic on SH1)

Mangatawhiri Rd / Koheroa Rd / SH2 off ramp (All east- and west-bound traffic)

East Coast Rd (Waharau Regional Park)

Pukekawa-Churchill / Highway 22 and Highway 22 / Logan Rd

Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd intersection with Klondyke Rd.

The Office of the Prime Minister/Supplied The Office of the Prime Minister has released a map showing the boundary between Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

Officers will be patrolling the checkpoints and road blocks will be in place to prevent non-essential travel.

Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

Those who are not essential workers will not be permitted to cross the boundary, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

She encouraged to people ensure their employers prepare and submit an application “nice and early” for essential workers to be able to continue to work across the boundary.

Applications will be open from midday on Sunday.

People can find out more information and seek exemptions on the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment website.