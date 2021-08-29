Covid-19 in NZ: Lingering issues with ministry and efforts to vaccinate Pasifika and Māori

Efforts to vaccinate Pasifika and Maori have been hindered by the Ministry of Health, writes Barbara Dreaver.

OPINION: On the frontline of the battle to get this Delta outbreak under control, Pacific health and social providers are working around the clock. When they stop, even for a minute, the busy determination melts into exhaustion, such is the weight of the community response. But rallying in a crisis is what they do best.

They’re organising testing and vaccinations, providing food parcels and wraparound social services - because it’s never just about a food parcel - to name a few. They know their Pasifika communities – their challenges, their strengths, where they are and how they work. Pasifika providers are trusted.

But the trust in them from the Ministry of Health has been seriously lacking.

As cases in their communities escalate Pasifika providers, the Pasifika Medical Association and specialists are furious at what’s happened or rather what hasn’t happened. They say they’re now the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff - they would have preferred to have been at the top.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pacific health workers frustrated with 'catch-up game' of vaccination

* Health experts say the Government has failed to protect Māori and Pasifika from the latest outbreak, calling it "our worst nightmare"

* Covid-19: South Auckland mass vaccination event ineffective for Pasifika, health expert says

* Covid-19: Concerns over 'rush' to vaccinate Group 4 while vulnerable groups are still waiting

* Covid-19: Sol3 Mio star and church leaders encourage community to get vaccinated



When the vaccination rollout began it was clear Pasifika and Māori needed to be prioritised, because they would be hardest hit in an outbreak - multigenerational living and underlying health conditions an issue. The Government gave $14.5 million to the DHBs to organise, and for Pacific providers to deliver.

It’s a lot of money, but unfortunately the vaccination centre model the providers had to work with was a one size fits all, and it failed.

For months Pasifika providers warned that the vaccination rollout wasn’t capturing Pasifika communities. The booking system was unwieldy, group bookings couldn’t be made online, many Pasifika didn’t have access to the internet, some didn’t have phones, there were language barriers and confusion.

Pasifika providers wanted to go out to the communities to vaccinate – to churches, group settings.

Ministry of Health pencil pushers, thrilled to have suddenly found themselves with a bit of power, didn’t bother listening and now everyone is paying for it, not least the Pacific community. The flat-out denial there’s a problem from Covid Minister Chris Hipkins and then trotting out the Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio to double-down on the rhetoric is disappointing to say the least. Not a problem… really?

“Targeted ethnic-focused options could’ve made a difference to this... had we empowered our communities and respective providers to provide additional options, we would have seen better coverage, no doubt about it.” – Dr Colin Tukuitonga, of the Pasifika Medical Association.

“It’s fair to say it’s been dented the trust, where the providers who have been around for 20 years servicing their communities feel like they have had to prove themselves over and over again.” – Dr Api Talemaitonga, Pacific GP Network.

“We have frighteningly low vaccination rates and much of that is due to the Government’s failure to understand and implement a vaccination programme that best meets the Māori and Pasifika population profiles." – Professor Paparangi Reid, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā.

Supplied TVNZ Pacfic correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

“It’s disappointing as a Pacific organisation and it is frustrating to provide the insight - this is what we need to do, people need to be vaccinated, trust us.” – Tevita Funaki, The Fono.

Either the ministers were not informed by officials about the relationship breakdown and why, or they are sweeping it under the table and just hoping it will go away. It won’t.

Since Delta hit, the fractured relationship between Pasifika providers and the ministry has strengthened because it’s had to. Everyone is pulling together… now. Better late than never.

Dr Talemaitonga wants an investigation into why Pacific peoples were failed by the Government, to prevent this happening again. When decisions are made targeting the Pasifika community it’s clear their leaders need to be at the table, and not brought in as an afterthought. Let’s hope this is one lesson that’s been learnt.

Barbara Dreaver is the Pacific correspondent for 1News.