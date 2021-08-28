Covid-19: Health ministry confirms two children under 12 have received vaccine

The prime minister appeared to question the validity of reports vaccines have been given to children under 12, when asked at a press conference. They were later confirmed to be true.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two children under the age of 12 have received the Covid-19 vaccine, despite it not being approved for this age group.

Medsafe approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in June, and they became eligible to get a jab last week. It is not approved for children younger than 12.

On Saturday, a ministry spokesman told Stuff it is aware of two verified events of 11-year-old children being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Two 11-year-old children have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, despite it not being authorised for this age group.

It comes after Stuff on Friday revealed at least one underage child had received the vaccine after their parent said they were 12. A later data reconciliation revealed this was not the case.

“Unauthorised underage vaccination should not occur,” and there are measures in place to stop children under 12 getting the vaccine if a parent requests it, the spokesman said in a statement.

The vaccination programme has “system warning flags”, age checks at reception, a “failsafe report” to prevent appointment bookings on Book My Vaccine, and a daily failsafe report to detect if there is record of underage vaccination.

“When the record is verified as correct we address the incident directly with the provider,” the spokesman said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is approved for use for New Zealanders over the age of 12.

The ministry did not directly answer what repercussions the vaccinator or vaccination clinic could face if found to be carrying out unauthorised vaccinations.

The spokesman said the ministry supports the provider to follow “open communication” with the parent/guardian, and to provide clinical advice specific to the child.

To ensure “lessons are learned” authorities “support the provider” with quality improvement changes to their vaccination process to prevent this happening again, including staff education, they said.

Speaking at Friday afternoon's media briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was not aware of reports that children under 12 had received the vaccine.

Bloomfield said the Covid immunisation register had a “very clear cut-off”, so unless the date of birth indicates the person is 12 or over, they cannot be included.

The ministry would not confirm whether the Director-General had been notified of the two incidents before yesterday’s press conference.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Friday told a press conference he was not aware of any reports of children under 12 receiving the vaccine. The following day the Ministry of Health confirmed there had been two incidents.

It comes after ProCare, the country’s largest network of primary healthcare providers, took the step to remind its 165 practices that the Pfizer vaccine is not authorised to be given to children under the age of 12, via email late this week.

There had been no reports of the vaccine being given to under-12s at any of ProCare’s sites, Stuff earlier reported.

More than 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in New Zealand to date.