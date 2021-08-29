Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 29

Economists Brad Olsen and Gareth Kiernan join Stuff Business Editor Susan Edmunds to talk about what level 4 lockdown means for the economy.

More additions are expected to be added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list on Sunday as Covid-19 cases continue to be confirmed.

A number of buildings at Auckland University of Technology’s city campus, a Manurewa childcare centre, a grocery store and the Manukau super clinic were all listed as locations of interest on Saturday.

Most of the places on the list were visited by people with Covid-19 on or before August 17, prior to New Zealand being placed into alert level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF A number of supermarkets have been named as locations of interest. (File photo)

However, some essential businesses – such as supermarkets – were visited after the lockdown went into force.

Where the locations of interest are

Most locations of interest are in Auckland as the outbreak centres on the region.

Universities, high schools, buses and supermarkets are all on the list.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.