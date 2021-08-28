Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened on Saturday, August 28

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

Here’s a quick round up of the main updates from Saturday, August 28 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There were 82 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community on Saturday – all in Auckland – bringing the total number of cases in the Delta cluster to 429.

Of those cases, 415 are in Auckland, while 14 are in Wellington. All have been, or are being, transferred to a quarantine facility, apart from the 25 people who are in hospital – two of whom are in ICU.

Twelve of the 13 residents tested at the Amberlea Home and Hospital Care Facility in the Auckland suburb of Algies Bay have returned negative results after a staff member tested positive earlier in the week.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

Key news

The country is currently at alert level 4, with everywhere south of the Auckland-Waikato border moving to level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday. Cabinet will review Auckland and Northland's settings on Monday, but it's likely they will stay in level 4 for a further two weeks.

A drive-through vaccination clinic opened up at Wellington’s Sky Stadium – the first in the capital. The clinic, now open to the public after launching on Friday to essential workers and their bubbles, is offering vaccinations by appointment only, from Saturday until Tuesday between 9am and 5pm.

In Canterbury, 13 people may have been administered a lower dose of the Covid-19 vaccine than required, the Ministry of Health has admitted. The Ministry said the patients would not have been harmed from the lower dose, but acknowledged it would be concerning for those involved. Twelve of them have already been contacted and rebooked in, while the Ministry is trying to trace the final person.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A motorist uses the Covid-19 Tracer app at a drive-through vaccination event at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police were “extremely disappointed” after discovering more than 50 mountain bikers at a bike park in the Queenstown suburb of Fernhill on Friday. They attended a crash, which resulted in a two-hour recovery operation and one person being airlifted to hospital. Coster reminded the public that under alert level 4, any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted.

High vaccination rates won't be enough to prevent Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand once the borders reopen, according to new modelling by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR). It says long-term public health measures will also be needed to keep Kiwis safe from the disease.

And last but not least, here’s a handy guide to the dos and do nots during alert level 3.

Locations of interest

There are now 495 locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 outbreak after the Minstry of Health issued an update on Saturday.

​New locations on the list include Auckland's NX1 and NX2 bus routes.

The NX2 Albany Station to Auckland Universities via Wellesley St was listed five times with five different exposures between Wednesday August 11 and Tuesday August 17, before the country went into alert level 4.

A second potential exposure was also listed at the New Zealand School of Tourism, for Friday 13 August.

Locations from August 9 and 10 have been dropped off the list by the Ministry of Health.

You can see the the latest list here.

Lockdown life

One of those people who wastes hours on end scrolling through Netflix, SkyGo and Neon, trying to find something to watch? Fear not. We’ve compiled a list of the five best new shows to watch to keep those lockdown blues at bay.

Incidentally, these are the shows that have been most popular with Kiwis while hunkered down at home.

If you want to try your hand at some baking this weekend, be sure to give this recipe on how to make chocolate orange bread and butter pudding a whirl. Delicious.

Entertaining the children while stuck indoors can be a daily trial. So keep them out of mischief – and give yourself a welcome break – by getting them to tackle Stuff’s bonus kids trivia challenge.