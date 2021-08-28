Covid-19: Auckland MIQ worker tests positive, 'possibly linked' to Delta outbreak

A Covid-19 case who returned from New South Wales and entered MIQ seems to be the origin of the current outbreak.

A staff member at the Four Points by Sheraton managed isolation facility in central Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said investigations were underway into how this worker may have been infected, but they were “possibly linked” to the Delta community outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing will be undertaken to confirm the source of their infection.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A worker at the Four Points by Sheraton MIQ facility in central Auckland has contracted Covid-19. (file photo)

Auckland Regional Public Health Service is identifying a “small number” of close contacts.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland MIQ staffer tests positive after visiting location of interest

* Covid-19: Returnees in Auckland MIQ must stay longer after two positive cases

* Covid-19: Crowne Plaza atrium barrier extended, sealed as leak inquiry continues



Workers in MIQ facilities wear “appropriate” PPE, the spokeswoman said.

The ministry would not advise when they were last at work or whether they are vaccinated, but said there will be an update on Sunday.

It comes after a worker at the Novotel Ellerslie MIQ facility contracted Covid-19 earlier in the week after visiting a location of interest.

That staffer was fully vaccinated, and had not been at work in the five days before testing positive.

There are 429 community cases in Auckland’s Delta community outbreak, with 82 new cases reported on Saturday.